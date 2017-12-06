Saquon Barkley, Josey Jewell highlight 2017 AP All-Big Ten team
The Associated Press released its 2017 All-Big Ten team Wednesday afternoon, and Penn State RB Saquon Barkley and Iowa LB Josey Jewell highlight the honorees.
Barkley was a first-team running back, first-team all-purpose and the offensive player of the year, while Jewell was a first-team linebacker and defensive player of the year.
View the full AP team below.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
WR — Simmie Cobbs, Indiana, 6-4, 220, Jr., Oak Park, Illinois.
WR — D.J. Moore, Maryland, 5-11, 215, Jr., Philadelphia.
T — Michael Deiter, Wisconsin, 6-6, 328, Jr., Curtice, Ohio.
T — Jamarco Jones, Ohio State, 6-5, 310, Sr., Chicago.
G — Michael Jordan, Ohio State, 6-7, 310, So., Canton, Michigan.
G — Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin, 6-6, 317, Jr., Grafton, Wisconsin.
C — Billy Price, Ohio State, 6-4, 312, Sr., Austintown, Ohio.
TE — Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin, 6-6, 248, Sr., Aurora, Illinois.
QB — J.T. Barrett, Ohio State, 6-2, 220, Sr., Wichita Falls, Texas.
RB — Saquon Barkley, Penn State, 5-11, 230, Jr., Coplay, Pennsylvania.
RB — Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, 5-11, 214, Fr., Salem, New Jersey.
PK — Griffin Oakes, Indiana, 5-10, 198, Greenwood, Indiana.
All-Purpose — Saquon Barkley, Penn State, 5-11, 230, Jr., Coplay, Pennsylvania.
Defense
DE — Nick Bosa, Ohio State, 6-4, 270, So., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
DE — Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State, 6-4, 265, Sr., Tarboro, North Carolina.
DT — Maurice Hurst, Michigan, 6-2, 280, Sr., Westwood, Massachusetts.
DT — Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State, 6-3, 295, So., Cleveland.
LB — Josey Jewell, Iowa, 6-2, 236, Sr., Decorah, Iowa.
LB — T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin, 6-1, 244, Jr., Lake Villa, Illinois.
LB — Tegray Scales, Indiana, 6-0, 230, Sr., Cincinnati.
CB — Josh Jackson, Iowa, 6-1, 192, Jr., Corinth, Texas.
CB — Nick Nelson, Wisconsin, 5-11, 208, Jr., Glenarden, Maryland.
S — Marcus Allen, Penn State, 6-2, 207, Sr., Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
S — D’Cota Dixon, Wisconsin, 5-10, 204, Jr., Oak Hill, Florida.
P — Ryan Anderson, Rutgers, 6-1, 203, Sr., DeWitt, Michigan.
***
SECOND TEAM
Offense
WR — Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska, 6-1, 195, Jr., New Orleans.
WR — DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State, 6-1, 206, Sr., Fredericksburg, Virginia.
T — David Edwards, Wisconsin, So., 6-7, 315, Downers Grove, Illinois.
T — Mason Cole, Michigan, 6-5, 297, Sr., Tarpon Springs, Florida.
G — Sean Welsh, Iowa, 6-3, 295, Sr., Springboro, Ohio.
G — Ben Bredeson, Michigan, 6-5, 308, So., Hartland, Wisconsin.
C — Brian Allen, Michigan State, 6-2, 302, Sr., Hinsdale, Illinois.
TE — Mike Gesicki, Penn State, 6-6, 250, Sr., Manahawkin, New Jersey.
QB — Trace McSorley, Penn State, 6-0, 195, Jr., Ashburn, Virginia.
RB — Justin Jackson, Northwestern, 5-11, 200, Sr., Carol Stream, Illinois.
RB — J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, 5-10, 208, Fr., La Grange, Texas.
PK — Rafael Gaglianone, Wisconsin, 5-11, 232, Jr., Sao Paulo, Brazil.
All-Purpose — JD Spielman, Nebraska, 5-9, 180, Fr., Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
Defense
DE — Rashan Gary, Michigan, 6-5, 281, So., Plainfield, New Jersey.
DE — Chase Winovich, Michigan, 6-3, 253, Sr., Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.
DE — Conor Sheehy, Wisconsin, 6-4, 293, Sr., Milwaukee.
DT — Gelen Robinson, Purdue, 6-1, 280, Sr., Schererville, Indiana.
LB — Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, 6-4, 245, Fr., Katy, Texas.
LB — Devin Bush, Michigan, 5-11, 225, So., Pembroke Pines, Florida.
LB — Khaleke Hudson, Michigan, 6-0, 205, So., McKeesport, Pennsylvania.
LB — Garret Dooley, Wisconsin, 6-3, 246, Sr., Rochester, Illinois.
CB — Denzel Ward, Ohio State, 5-11, 191, Jr., Macedonia, Ohio.
CB — Lavert Hill, Michigan, 5-11, 177, So., Detroit.
S — Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern, 6-0, 212, Sr., Pickerington, Ohio.
S — David Dowell, Michigan State, 6-1, 191, So., Jr., North Ridgeville, Ohio.
P — Blake Gillkin, Penn State, 6-2, 195, So., Smyrna, Georgia.
***
Offensive Player of the Year — Saquon Barkley, Penn State.
Defensive Player of the Year — Josey Jewell, Iowa.
Coach of the Year — Paul Chryst, Wisconsin.
Newcomer of the Year — Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin.