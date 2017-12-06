Polls: It's time to pick your 2017-18 Big Ten bowl winners
Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.
We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.
See Dienhart’s Big Ten bowl score predictions below, plus select your winners.
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 82-24
Bowl picks: Iowa 31, Boston College 28; Purdue 24, Arizona 23; Washington State 28, Michigan State 24; Kentucky 30, Northwestern 24; Southern Cal 30, Ohio State 27; Penn State 33, Washington 21; Wisconsin 28, Miami 25; South Carolina 27, Michigan
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 82-24
Bowl picks: See poll below
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27
Iowa vs. Boston College – 5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Purdue vs. Arizona – 8:30 p.m. ET, FOX
THURSDAY, DEC. 28
Michigan State vs. Washington State – 9 p.m. ET, FS1
FRIDAY, DEC. 29
Northwestern vs. Kentucky – 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Ohio State vs. Southern Cal – 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
SATURDAY, DEC. 30
Penn State vs. Washington – 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
Wisconsin vs. Miami – 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
MONDAY, JAN. 1
Michigan vs. South Carolina – noon ET, ESPN2