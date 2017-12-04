Isaac Haas, Kaleb Wesson claim Week 4 Big Ten men's basketball honors
The Big Ten office released its Week 4 Big Ten men’s basketball honors, and for the first time this season it’s someone other than Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy claiming top honors. Isaac Haas is the latest Big Ten Player of the Week, while Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson takes home freshman honors.
Player of the Week: Isaac Haas, Purdue, C
- Scored 20 points in back-to-back games for the second time in his career, including a career high 26 points vs. Northwestern
- Averaged 18.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in three wins last week
- Tied a career high with four blocks in win at Maryland
- Scored 19 of his 26 points in the win vs. Northwestern, including six straight Purdue points and the go-ahead basket with 43 seconds remaining
- Earns his first career Big Ten Player of the Week honor
- Last Purdue Player of the Week: Caleb Swanigan (Mar. 6, 2017)
Freshman of the Week: Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State, C
- Averaged 17 points and 4.0 rebounds
- Shot 65 percent for the week, going 11-of-17 from the field including 2-of-2 from 3-point range
- Made 10-of-12 free throws
- Recorded a career-high 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting in a win at Wisconsin
- Earns his first Freshman of the Week honor
- Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: JaQuan Lyle (Jan. 18, 2016)