Isaac Haas, Kaleb Wesson claim Week 4 Big Ten men's basketball honors

The Big Ten office released its Week 4 Big Ten men’s basketball honors, and for the first time this season it’s someone other than Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy claiming top honors. Isaac Haas is the latest Big Ten Player of the Week, while Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson takes home freshman honors.

Player of the Week: Isaac Haas, Purdue, C



Scored 20 points in back-to-back games for the second time in his career, including a career high 26 points vs. Northwestern

Averaged 18.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in three wins last week

Tied a career high with four blocks in win at Maryland

Scored 19 of his 26 points in the win vs. Northwestern, including six straight Purdue points and the go-ahead basket with 43 seconds remaining

Earns his first career Big Ten Player of the Week honor

Last Purdue Player of the Week: Caleb Swanigan (Mar. 6, 2017)

Freshman of the Week: Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State, C

