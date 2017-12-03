Big Ten champ Ohio State left out of 2017 College Football Playoff
The final College Football Playoff rankings were released Sunday afternoon, and the Big Ten was left out of the top 4.
Alabama earned the fourth spot, the only one of the top four slots with any drama entering the selection show. The Crimson Tide, who didn’t win their conference, let alone division, will face No. 1 Clemson in one semifinal, while No. 2 Oklahoma will take on No. 3 Georgia in the other semifinal.
Ohio State and Wisconsin came in at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.
View the full final poll below.
|Playoff Selection Committee Poll
|Rankings as of 12/3/2017
|Rank
|School
|Prev
|1
|Clemson (12-1)
|1
|2
|Oklahoma (12-1)
|3
|3
|Georgia (12-1)
|6
|4
|Alabama (11-1)
|5
|5
|Ohio State (11-2)
|8
|6
|Wisconsin (12-1)
|4
|7
|Auburn (10-3)
|2
|8
|USC (11-2)
|10
|9
|Penn State (10-2)
|9
|10
|Miami (FL) (10-2)
|7
|11
|Washington (10-2)
|13
|12
|UCF (12-0)
|14
|13
|Stanford (9-4)
|12
|14
|Notre Dame (9-3)
|15
|15
|TCU (10-3)
|11
|16
|Michigan State (9-3)
|16
|17
|LSU (9-3)
|17
|18
|Washington State (9-3)
|18
|19
|Oklahoma State (9-3)
|19
|20
|Memphis (10-2)
|20
|21
|Northwestern (9-3)
|21
|22
|Virginia Tech (9-3)
|22
|23
|Mississippi State (8-4)
|23
|24
|North Carolina State (8-4)
|24
|25
|Boise State (10-3)
|NR