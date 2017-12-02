Penn State holds off Iowa, 77-73, for first win in Iowa City since 2001

(AP) Lamar Stevens scored 22 points, Mike Watkins added 19 and Penn State held off Iowa 77-73 on Saturday, snapping a 12-game road losing streak against the Hawkeyes.

Tony Carr scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half for the Nittany Lions (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten), who picked up their first win in Iowa City since 2001.

Penn State buried a season-high 12 3s on 23 attempts, including one from Carr that put it up 67-59 with just under five minutes left.

Iowa (4-4, 0-1) rallied though, pulling within 69-67 on Tyler Cook’s emphatic dunk and free throw with 1:11 left. But Stevens hit a contested jumper at the top of the key with 41 seconds left and Watkins broke past Iowa’s defense for an uncontested dunk and a 73-69 lead with 22 seconds to go.

Stevens’ free throws with 4.3 seconds left pushed Penn State’s lead back to four points.

Cook had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa, which suffered its fourth loss in five games.

THE BIG PICTURE

Penn State: This was a nice bounce-back for the Nittany Lions, who lost to N.C. State 85-78 on the road on Wednesday. But they can’t expect to hit so many 3s night in and night out – not after entering play shooting just under 35 percent from beyond the arc.

Iowa: As strange as it sounds, the Hawkeyes – who outrebounded Penn State 39-30 – actually made strides after getting their doors blown off in the second half of a 79-55 loss at Virginia Tech on Tuesday. But Iowa also turned it over 18 times and hit just four 3s. It could be a long season for the Hawkeyes.

UP NEXT

Penn State hosts Wisconsin on Monday.

Iowa travels to face Indiana on Monday. The Hoosiers were drubbed by Michigan 69-55 on Saturday.