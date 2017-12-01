From @FauxPelini to beat writers, 105 Big Ten title game predictions
The game kicks off at 8:17 p.m. ET on Fox. Our pregame coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET Saturday with “BTN Tailgate.”
The picks are in for the 2017 Big Ten championship game!
And when I say picks, I mean picks! I polled 105 media members and asked them for a predicted score. Amazingly: 53 picked Wisconsin and 52 selected Ohio State.
Just to set the scene …
This is Wisconsin’s fifth all-time appearance in the Big Ten Championship game (2-2), and Ohio State’s third (1-1). Ohio State has won its last five games against Wisconsin, including a 59-0 victory over the Badgers in the 2014 Big Ten Championship Game.
Now, Wisconsin is 12-0 for the first time in school history. Ohio State has won its last 44 games when it scores 25 or more points in the contest (10-0 in 2017).
The last time the Buckeyes lost a game when scoring 25 or more points was their 40-35 defeat to Clemson in the 2014 Discover Orange Bowl. They are 0-2 this season when held below 25 points.
Let’s get right to the picks.
OHIO STATE
Marcus Fuller, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 21
Pat Forde, Yahoo! Sports: Ohio State 23, Wisconsin 21
Nate Bauer, BlueWhiteIllustrated.com: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 30
Fake Bo Pelini (@FauxPelini): Ohio State 23, Wisconsin 11
Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Ohio State 23, Wisconsin 17
Chris Balas, TheWolverine.com: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 20
Ralph Russo, AP: Ohio State 28, Wisconsin 23
Bruce Feldman, FOX Sports/FS1 and Sports Illustrated: Ohio State 20, Wisconsin 13
Larry Lage, AP: Ohio State 45, Wisconsin 27
Hondo Carpenter, SpartanNation.com: Ohio State 28, Wisconsin 21
Kyle Austin, Mlive.com: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 24
Steve Greenberg, Chicago Sun-Times: Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 24
Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland.com: Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 28
Lisa Byington, BTN: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 14
Rico Beards, The Spartan Beat: Ohio State 41, Wisconsin 17
Chris Childers, ESPNU Radio: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 21
David Briggs, Toledo Blade: Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 20
Charlie Marlow, FOX 2 St. Louis: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 24
Dan Dakich, 1070 The Fan/ESPN: Ohio State 41, Wisconsin 28
Loren Tate, Champaign News-Gazette: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 17
Steve Politi, NJ.com: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 20
Martin Kilcoyne, FOX 2 St. Louis: Ohio State 38, Wisconsin 24
Kevin Noon, BuckeyeGrove.com: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 17
Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star: Ohio State 30, Wisconsin 20
Chad Leistikow, Des Moines Register: Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 24
Roman Stubbs, Washington Post: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 20
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 20
Matthew Weaver, Peegs.com: Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 17
Tim May, Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 23
Chris Low, ESPN.com: Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 24
Chuck Long, BTN: Ohio State 21, Wisconsin 14
Scott Richey, Champaign News-Gazette: Ohio State 28, Wisconsin 21
Mike Huguenin, GridironNow.com: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 20
Heather Dinich, ESPN, Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 21
Ryan Dunleavy, NJ.com: Ohio State 21, Wisconsin 17
Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette: Wisconsin 14, Ohio State 10
Bob Wojnowski, Detroit News, Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 23
Bill Rabinowitz, Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 21
Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News: Ohio State 35, Wisconsin 24
JMV, 1070 The Fan: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 21
Jeff Rabjohns, Peegs.com: Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 27
Mike Miller, Bloomington Herald-Times: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 21
James Laurinatis, BTN: Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 21
GopherHole.com: Ohio State 59, Wisconsin 0
Rachel Lenzi, Landof10.com: Ohio State 23, Wisconsin 20
Mark Emmert, Des Moines Register: Ohio State 21, Wisconsin 17
Jack Ebling, Host of the Drive: Ohio State 21, Wisconsin 19
Matt Fortuna, TheAthleticCFB.com: Ohio State 28, Wisconsin 20
Kevin Ryan, 247Sports.com: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 20
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts.com: Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 21
Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press: Ohio State 28, Wisconsin 20
Damon Benning, Sharp & Benning/BTN: Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 21
WISCONSIN
Matt Charboneau, Detroit News: Wisconsin 31, Ohio State 27
Jeff Ermann, InsideMDSports.com: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 24
Tom Oates, Wisconsin State Journal: Wisconsin 28, Ohio State 24
Mike Hlas, Cedar Rapids Gazette: Wisconsin 9, Ohio State 7
Bernie Miklasz, 101 ESPN Radio St. Louis: Wisconsin 23, Ohio State 19
Tony Barnhart, SEC Network: Wisconsin 20, Ohio State 17
Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 24
David Jones, Pennlive.com: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 16
Graham Couch, Lansing State Journal: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 24
Glen Mason, BTN: Wisconsin 20, Ohio State 17
Keith Sargeant, NJ.com: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 21
Kevin Kugler, BTN: Wisconsin 21, Ohio State 17
Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier: Wisconsin 22, Ohio State 18
Rob Oller, Columbus Dispatch: Wisconsin 34, Ohio State 31
Jon McNamara, BadgerBlitz.com: Wisconsin 28, Ohio State 24
Bill Landis, Cleveland.com: Wisconsin 31, Ohio State 28
Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 20
Audrey Snyder, DK Pittsburgh Sports: Pittsburgh: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 24
Mike Heller, The Big 920 Milwaukee/The Big 1070 Madison: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 16
Jeremy Werner, IlliniInquirer.com: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 23
Marc Morehouse: Cedar Rapids Gazette, Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 17
Bob Flounders, Pennlive.com: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 23
Alex Roux, BTN.com: Wisconsin 28, Ohio State 24
Shannon Ryan, Chicago Tribune: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 20
Tom Kakert, HawkeyeReport.com: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 20
Brent Yarina, BTN.com: Wisconsin 23, Ohio State 20
J Leman, BTN: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 20
Ben Jones, StateCollege.com: Wisconsin 31, Ohio State 24
Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 17
Brian Christopherson, Nebraska247Sports.com: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 23
Mitch Sherman, ESPN.com: Wisconsin 20, Ohio State 17
Richard Scarcella, Reading Eagle: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 23
Nathan Baird, Lafayette Journal & Courier: Ohio State 28, Wisconsin 25
Bob Kravitz, WTHR.com: Wisconsin 21, Ohio State 20
Matt Hayes, BleacherReport.com: Wisconsin 20, Ohio State 17
Chip Scoggins, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 20
Mark Tupper, Decatur Herald-Review: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 20
Stacy Clardie, GoldandBlack.com: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 21
Tom Shatel, Omaha World-Herald: Wisconsin 28, Ohio State 24
Louie Vaccher, WildcatReport.com: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 20
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: Wisconsin 31, Ohio State 20
John Bohnenkamp, The Hawk Eye: Wisconsin 23, Ohio State 20
Eric Olson, AP: Wisconsin 28, Ohio State 21
Dan Wolken, USA Today: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 10
Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: Wisconsin 28, Ohio State 27
Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 17
George Schroeder, USA Today: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 21
David Haugh, Chicago Tribune: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 20
Greg Pickel, Pennlive.com: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 24
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Wisconsin 21, Ohio State 17
Scott Dochterman, Landof10.com: Wisconsin 20, Ohio State 16
Nicole Auerbach, TheAthleticCFB.com: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 20