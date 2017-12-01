From @FauxPelini to beat writers, 105 Big Ten title game predictions

By Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer, 2 hours ago

From @FauxPelini to beat writers, 105 Big Ten title game predictions

By Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer, 2 hours ago

2017 Football Championship

The game kicks off at 8:17 p.m. ET on Fox. Our pregame coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET Saturday with “BTN Tailgate.”

The picks are in for the 2017 Big Ten championship game!

And when I say picks, I mean picks! I polled 105 media members and asked them for a predicted score. Amazingly: 53 picked Wisconsin and 52 selected Ohio State.

Just to set the scene …

This is Wisconsin’s fifth all-time appearance in the Big Ten Championship game (2-2), and Ohio State’s third (1-1). Ohio State has won its last five games against Wisconsin, including a 59-0 victory over the Badgers in the 2014 Big Ten Championship Game.

Now, Wisconsin is 12-0 for the first time in school history. Ohio State has won its last 44 games when it scores 25 or more points in the contest (10-0 in 2017).

The last time the Buckeyes lost a game when scoring 25 or more points was their 40-35 defeat to Clemson in the 2014 Discover Orange Bowl. They are 0-2 this season when held below 25 points.

Let’s get right to the picks.

OHIO STATE
Marcus Fuller, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 21
Pat Forde, Yahoo! Sports: Ohio State 23, Wisconsin 21
Nate Bauer, BlueWhiteIllustrated.com: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 30
Fake Bo Pelini (@FauxPelini): Ohio State 23, Wisconsin 11
Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Ohio State 23, Wisconsin 17
Chris Balas, TheWolverine.com: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 20
Ralph Russo, AP: Ohio State 28, Wisconsin 23
Bruce Feldman, FOX Sports/FS1 and Sports Illustrated: Ohio State 20, Wisconsin 13
Larry Lage, AP: Ohio State 45, Wisconsin 27
Hondo Carpenter, SpartanNation.com: Ohio State 28, Wisconsin 21
Kyle Austin, Mlive.com: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 24
Steve Greenberg, Chicago Sun-Times: Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 24
Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland.com: Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 28
Lisa Byington, BTN: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 14
Rico Beards, The Spartan Beat: Ohio State 41, Wisconsin 17
Chris Childers, ESPNU Radio: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 21
David Briggs, Toledo Blade: Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 20
Charlie Marlow, FOX 2 St. Louis: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 24
Dan Dakich, 1070 The Fan/ESPN: Ohio State 41, Wisconsin 28
Loren Tate, Champaign News-Gazette: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 17
Steve Politi, NJ.com: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 20
Martin Kilcoyne, FOX 2 St. Louis: Ohio State 38, Wisconsin 24
Kevin Noon, BuckeyeGrove.com: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 17
Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star: Ohio State 30, Wisconsin 20
Chad Leistikow, Des Moines Register: Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 24
Roman Stubbs, Washington Post: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 20
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 20
Matthew Weaver, Peegs.com: Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 17
Tim May, Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 23
Chris Low, ESPN.com: Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 24
Chuck Long, BTN: Ohio State 21, Wisconsin 14
Scott Richey, Champaign News-Gazette: Ohio State 28, Wisconsin 21
Mike Huguenin, GridironNow.com: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 20
Heather Dinich, ESPN, Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 21
Ryan Dunleavy, NJ.com: Ohio State 21, Wisconsin 17
Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette: Wisconsin 14, Ohio State 10
Bob Wojnowski, Detroit News, Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 23
Bill Rabinowitz, Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 21
Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News: Ohio State 35, Wisconsin 24
JMV, 1070 The Fan: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 21
Jeff Rabjohns, Peegs.com: Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 27
Mike Miller, Bloomington Herald-Times: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 21
James Laurinatis, BTN: Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 21
GopherHole.com: Ohio State 59, Wisconsin 0
Rachel Lenzi, Landof10.com: Ohio State 23, Wisconsin 20
Mark Emmert, Des Moines Register: Ohio State 21, Wisconsin 17
Jack Ebling, Host of the Drive: Ohio State 21, Wisconsin 19
Matt Fortuna, TheAthleticCFB.com: Ohio State 28, Wisconsin 20
Kevin Ryan, 247Sports.com: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 20
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts.com: Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 21
Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press: Ohio State 28, Wisconsin 20
Damon Benning, Sharp & Benning/BTN: Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 21

***

WISCONSIN
Matt Charboneau, Detroit News: Wisconsin 31, Ohio State 27
Jeff Ermann, InsideMDSports.com: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 24
Tom Oates, Wisconsin State Journal: Wisconsin 28, Ohio State 24
Mike Hlas, Cedar Rapids Gazette: Wisconsin 9, Ohio State 7
Bernie Miklasz, 101 ESPN Radio St. Louis: Wisconsin 23, Ohio State 19
Tony Barnhart, SEC Network: Wisconsin 20, Ohio State 17
Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 24
David Jones, Pennlive.com: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 16
Graham Couch, Lansing State Journal: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 24
Glen Mason, BTN: Wisconsin 20, Ohio State 17
Keith Sargeant, NJ.com: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 21
Kevin Kugler, BTN: Wisconsin 21, Ohio State 17
Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier: Wisconsin 22, Ohio State 18
Rob Oller, Columbus Dispatch: Wisconsin 34, Ohio State 31
Jon McNamara, BadgerBlitz.com: Wisconsin 28, Ohio State 24
Bill Landis, Cleveland.com: Wisconsin 31, Ohio State 28
Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 20
Audrey Snyder, DK Pittsburgh Sports: Pittsburgh: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 24
Mike Heller, The Big 920 Milwaukee/The Big 1070 Madison: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 16
Jeremy Werner, IlliniInquirer.com: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 23
Marc Morehouse: Cedar Rapids Gazette, Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 17
Bob Flounders, Pennlive.com: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 23
Alex Roux, BTN.com: Wisconsin 28, Ohio State 24
Shannon Ryan, Chicago Tribune: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 20
Tom Kakert, HawkeyeReport.com: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 20
Brent Yarina, BTN.com: Wisconsin 23, Ohio State 20
J Leman, BTN: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 20
Ben Jones, StateCollege.com: Wisconsin 31, Ohio State 24
Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 17
Brian Christopherson, Nebraska247Sports.com: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 23
Mitch Sherman, ESPN.com: Wisconsin 20, Ohio State 17
Richard Scarcella, Reading Eagle: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 23
Nathan Baird, Lafayette Journal & Courier: Ohio State 28, Wisconsin 25
Jon McNamara, BadgerBlitz.com: Wisconsin 28, Ohio State 24
Bob Kravitz, WTHR.com: Wisconsin 21, Ohio State 20
Matt Hayes, BleacherReport.com: Wisconsin 20, Ohio State 17
Chip Scoggins, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 20
Mark Tupper, Decatur Herald-Review: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 20
Stacy Clardie, GoldandBlack.com: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 21
Tom Shatel, Omaha World-Herald: Wisconsin 28, Ohio State 24
Louie Vaccher, WildcatReport.com: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 20
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: Wisconsin 31, Ohio State 20
John Bohnenkamp, The Hawk Eye: Wisconsin 23, Ohio State 20
Eric Olson, AP: Wisconsin 28, Ohio State 21
Dan Wolken, USA Today: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 10
Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: Wisconsin 28, Ohio State 27
Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 17
George Schroeder, USA Today: Wisconsin 24, Ohio State 21
David Haugh, Chicago Tribune: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 20
Greg Pickel, Pennlive.com: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 24
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Wisconsin 21, Ohio State 17
Scott Dochterman, Landof10.com: Wisconsin 20, Ohio State 16
Nicole Auerbach, TheAthleticCFB.com: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 20

Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer

About Tom Dienhart: BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart is a veteran sports journalist who covers Big Ten football and men's basketball for BTN.com and BTN TV. Find him on Twitter and Facebook, and send him questions to his weekly mailbag.

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Today
6:00 PMBemidji St. at MinnesotaWatch
6:00 PMUM-Duluth at WisconsinWatch
7:00 PMPenn St. at Ohio St.Watch
7:00 PMNotre Dame at Michigan St.Watch
8:00 PMIllinois at IowaWatch
Tomorrow
10:00 AMHoosier DualsWatch
11:30 AMHoosier DualsWatch
12:00 PMLa Salle at WisconsinWatch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.