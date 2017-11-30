View 2017 Big Ten Football Individual Award Winners
The conference announced the 2017 All-Big Ten defensive/special teams and offensive teams the last two days. The third and final day of the announcements is dedicated to the individual award winners.
See all of the honorees below.
Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Chad Greenway, Iowa
Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Troy Vincent, Wisconsin
Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State
Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Josey Jewell, Iowa
Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches): Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media): Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year: J.T. Barrett, Ohio State
Richter-Howard Wide Receiver of the Year: DJ Moore, Maryland
Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State
Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year: Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin
Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year: Billy Price, Ohio State
Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Nick Bosa, Ohio State
Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Josey Jewell, Iowa
Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Josh Jackson, Iowa
Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Griffin Oakes, Indiana
Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Ryan Anderson, Rutgers
Rodgers-Dwight Returner of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State