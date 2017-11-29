Poll: Who wins the 2017 Big Ten Football Championship Game
Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.
We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.
See Dienhart’s Big Ten title game score prediction below, plus select your winner.
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 82-23
B1G title game: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 24
Big Ten fans
B1G title game: See poll below
Ohio State (10-2) vs. Wisconsin (12-0) – 8 p.m. ET, FOX
And just for fun this week, we’re opening up the polls to the other conference title game.