Rutgers falls short against Florida State, 78-73

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) CJ Walker scored 24 points and Phil Cofer added 19 to lead unbeaten Florida State past Rutgers 78-73 on Tuesday night.

Walker was 6 of 11 from the floor and made 10 of 11 free throws. Cofer was 7-of-11 shooting and made four 3-pointers. Ike Obiagu grabbed 10 rebounds and chipped in five points for Florida State (6-0).

Eugene Omoruyi scored 22 points to lead Rutgers (6-1). Corey Sanders added 20 points, and Deshawn Freeman followed up his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Freeman energized the crowd when he was fouled by Mfiondu Kabengele, raising his arms several times to get the crowd to its feet with 14:35 remaining. Rutgers went on to take a 44-41 lead after Omoruyi converted the 3-point play and Freeman made a pair of free throws.

Walker then scored the next 11 points for the Seminoles, hitting 5 of 7 from the line and a pair of 3-pointers. Trent Forrest made a layup and Florida State led 53-45 with 12:28 to play.

The Scarlet Knights pulled to 69-66 after Omoruyi’s layup with 1:56 to go, but they didn’t get closer.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles have not been 6-0 since 2008-09. As the first true road game, it was a good tuneup before they travel to No. 6 Florida where an upset would be a nice resume builder.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights will have to regroup quickly as they start Big Ten Conference play on the road at No.12 Minnesota before hosting No. 3 Michigan State on Tuesday night.

UP NEXT

Florida State: Travels to No. 6 Florida on Monday

Rutgers: Visits No. 12 Minnesota on Sunday.