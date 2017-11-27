View BTN.com's 2017 All-Freshman Football Team

View BTN.com's 2017 All-Freshman Football Team

By Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer, 3 hours ago

The buzz about Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor was building during camp in August. Most everyone connected to the team would tell you: “Watch this kid. He’s good.” Well, they were wrong: Taylor wasn’t good … he was great.

Taylor leads the Big Ten in rushing and ranks third in the nation, carrying 258 times for 1,806 yards with 13 TDs for 12-0 Wisconsin, which will play for the Big Ten title and a likely playoff berth on Saturday in the league championship game vs. Ohio State. No doubt, the true freshman looks primed to join Ron Dayne and Melvin Gordon as a Badger all-time great after a season that earned him BTN.com Offensive Freshman of the Year accolades.

Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher has had almost as big of an impact as Taylor. Fisher is No. 4 in the Big Ten in tackles, averaging 9.1 per game. The redshirt freshman has been a steady force for an underrated Wildcat defense that has been the backbone for a 9-3 regular-season en route to earning BTN.com Defensive Freshman of the Year honors.

Here is a look at BTN.com’s 2017 All-Freshman Team.

2017 BTN.com BIG TEN ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

OFFENSE
WR Cody White, 6-3/206, Michigan State*
WR JD Spielman, 5-9/180, Nebraska
TE Louis Dorsey, 6-6/225, Illinois*
L (C) Tyler Biadasz, 6-3/316, Wisconsin
L (T) Luke Campbell, 6-5/293, Michigan State
L (T) Alaric Jackson, 6-7/285, Iowa
L (T) Rashawn Slater, 6-3/289, Northwestern*
L (G/C) Conner Olson, 6-5/297, Minnesota
QB Peyton Ramsey, 6-2/210, Indiana
RB Jonathan Taylor, 5-11/214, Wisconsin*
RB J.K. Dobbins, 5-10/208, Ohio State*

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: RB Jonathan Taylor, 5-11/214, Wisconsin*

***

DEFENSE
L (E) A.J. Epenesa, 6-5/270, Iowa*
L (E) Bobby Roundtree, 6-5/245, Illinois*
L (E) Samdup Miller, 6-3/261, Northwestern*
L (E) Shaka Toney, 6-3/233, Penn State
LB Ben Stille, 6-5/255, Nebraska
LB Tuf Borland, 6-1/229, Ohio State
LB Paddy Fisher, 6-3/235, Northwestern
DB (CB) Josiah Scott, 5-10/173, Michigan State*
DB (SS) Bennett Williams, 6-0/200, Illinois*
DB (CB) Nate Hobbs, 6-0/180, Illinois*
DB (CB) Dontye Carriere-Williams, 5-10/192, Wisconsin

DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: LB Paddy Fisher, 6-3/235, Northwestern

***

SPECIAL TEAMS
K Matt Coghlin, 5-9/188, Michigan State
P Blake Hayes, 6-6/230, Illinois*
KR JD Spielman, 5-9/180, Nebraska
PR Donovan Peoples-Jones, 6-2/199, Michigan*

 

***

HONORABLE MENTION

Illinois: OT Larry Boyd*; C Doug Kramer; OT Vederian Lowe*; G Alex Palczewski*; WR Ricky Smalling, Illinois*; DT/DE Jamal Woods*

Indiana: RB Morgan Ellison*; DT Jerome Johnson; WR Whop Philyor*

Iowa: TE T.J. Hockenson; WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette*; OT Tristan Wirfs*

Maryland: QB Kasim Hill*

Michigan: K Quinn Nordin; QB Brandon Peters; G Cesar Ruiz*; NT Aubrey Solomon*; KR/CB Ambry Thomas*

Michigan State: G Kevin Jarvis*

Minnesota: S Ken Handy-Holly*; WR Phillip Howard; OT Sam Schlueter; CB Kiondre Thomas; DE Nate Umlor*

Nebraska: OT Brenden Jaimes*

Northwestern: K Charlie Kuhbander*

Ohio State: QB Dwayne Haskins; CB Jeffrey Okudah*; DE Chase Young*

Penn State: CB Tariq Castro-Fields; OT Will Fries; DE Yetur Gross-Matos*; DE Shane Simmons; CB Lamont Wade*

Purdue: WR Jackson Anthrop; LB Derrick Barnes*; OT Grant Hermanns; WR/QB Jared Sparks

Rutgers: RB Raheem Blackshear*; K Justin Davidovicz*; DE Elorm Lumor; C Michael Maietti; DT Julius Turner

Wisconsin: WR Danny Davis*

*true freshman

Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer

About Tom Dienhart: BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart is a veteran sports journalist who covers Big Ten football and men's basketball for BTN.com and BTN TV. Find him on Twitter and Facebook, and send him questions to his weekly mailbag.

