Jordan Murphy wins third straight Big Ten player of the week honor

The Big Ten office released its Week 3 men’s basketball honors Monday, and Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy claimed his third consecutive player of the week laurel. See all of the honorees below.

Player of the Week: Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

Recorded three double-doubles to continue his streak of double-doubles in every game this season

Averaged 18.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in three wins last week

Became the first Gopher since Trevor Mbakwe to grab 10+ rebounds in seven consecutive games

Tied a career high with four steals vs. Alabama A&M

Last three-peat Player of the Week honoree: Ohio State’s Evan Turner (Nov. 16, 23 and 30, 2009)

Earns his fourth career Big Ten Player of the Week honor and third this season

Last Minnesota Player of the Week: Jordan Murphy (Nov. 20, 2017)

***

Co-Freshmen of the Week: Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State



Averaged 9.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks the past week to lead Michigan State to three wins and the Victory Bracket championship at the PK80 Invitational

Had two double-doubles during the week against DePaul (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Connecticut (12 points, 10 rebounds)

Earns his first Freshman of the Week honor

Last Michigan State Freshman of the Week: Justin Jackson (Jan. 23, 2017)

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

