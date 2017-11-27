Jordan Murphy wins third straight Big Ten player of the week honor
The Big Ten office released its Week 3 men’s basketball honors Monday, and Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy claimed his third consecutive player of the week laurel. See all of the honorees below.
Player of the Week: Jordan Murphy, Minnesota
- Recorded three double-doubles to continue his streak of double-doubles in every game this season
- Averaged 18.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in three wins last week
- Became the first Gopher since Trevor Mbakwe to grab 10+ rebounds in seven consecutive games
- Tied a career high with four steals vs. Alabama A&M
- Last three-peat Player of the Week honoree: Ohio State’s Evan Turner (Nov. 16, 23 and 30, 2009)
- Earns his fourth career Big Ten Player of the Week honor and third this season
- Last Minnesota Player of the Week: Jordan Murphy (Nov. 20, 2017)
***
Co-Freshmen of the Week: Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State
- Averaged 9.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks the past week to lead Michigan State to three wins and the Victory Bracket championship at the PK80 Invitational
- Had two double-doubles during the week against DePaul (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Connecticut (12 points, 10 rebounds)
- Earns his first Freshman of the Week honor
- Last Michigan State Freshman of the Week: Justin Jackson (Jan. 23, 2017)
Brad Davison, Wisconsin
- Averaged 15 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2 steals per game in Wisconsin’s three games last week
- Came off the bench and posted 12 points and 4 steals vs. No. 22 Baylor
- Scored 14 points and added 2 rebounds and 2 steals in his first career start vs. No. 23 UCLA
- Shot 50 percent for the week, including a 7-for-8 effort for a career-high 19 points against Milwaukee
- Earns his first Freshman of the Week honor
- Last Wisconsin Freshman of the Week: Ethan Happ (Feb. 1, 2016)