QB Wilton Speight to leave Michigan as graduate transfer
(AP) Wilton Speight is leaving Michigan as a graduate transfer.
The senior quarterback announced Sunday on Instagram he will take time to figure out where he will continue his career and education.
Speight thanked former coach Brady Hoke for giving him a chance when he had no other scholarship offers. He thanked coach Jim Harbaugh for understanding his decision. Speight was out for two months this season after a hit at Purdue cracked his vertebrae.
Brandon Peters and Dylan McCaffrey will likely compete to be the Wolverines’ quarterback next season.
Peters played as a redshirt freshman before having a concussion earlier this month at Wisconsin. McCaffrey, a freshman who didn’t play this season, is the brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
Thank you, Michigan. These past 4 years have been nothing short of spectacular. Enrolling in January of 2014 as a kid from Virginia i didn’t know what to expect. Four years later i leave a Michigan Man. The amazing memories with my teammates, playing under the best coaches in America, and enjoying everything that this wonderful university and town have to offer- what a ride. To the fans that stuck with us through thick and thin— thank you. To Coach Hoke for giving a kid with no offers a chance— thank you. To Coach Harbaugh for coming in and making me a better man and a better quarterback. For understanding this decision of mine and always having my back no matter what— thank you. I don’t know where next will be, and I’ll use these next four weeks to figure that out. i’m excited to keep pursuing my dreams in a new jersey, but will forever root for the boys wearing the winged helmet. Go blue!