Power Rankings: See where your team lands in final list of 2017 season
Things held steady at the top of my latest Big Ten Power Rankings, presented by ArcelorMittal, as we brace for the Wisconsin-Ohio State Big Ten title game. The fast-riser? Purdue.
[ MORE: Week 13 video | Week 13 predictions revisited ]
See my final list below:
1. Wisconsin (12-0, 9-0). The only other time Wisconsin completed the conference slate without a loss was in 1912, when there were only five contests on the schedule.
Last week: 1
Up next: Ohio State in Big Ten title game
2. Ohio State (10-2, 8-1). That is six wins in a row vs. Michigan, as the Buckeyes are still alive in the hunt for a playoff slot.
Last week: 2
Up next: Wisconsin in Big Ten title game
3. Michigan State (9-3, 7-2). A season after going 3-9, the Spartans have reversed their record in one of the most stunning turnarounds in the nation.
Last week: 3
Up next: bowl
4. Penn State (10-2, 7-2). The Nittany Lions have back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 2008-09.
Last week: 4
Up next: bowl
5. Northwestern (9-3, 7-2). Few teams are hotter than the Wildcats, who have won seven games in a row.
Last week: 5
Up next: bowl
6. Michigan (8-4, 5-4). Jim Harbaugh will fall short of 10 wins for the first time in his three seasons in Ann Arbor.
Last week: 6
Up next: bowl
7. Purdue (6-6, 4-5). The previous staff won three Big Ten games in four years; Jeff Brohm had four in his debut as he is taking Purdue bowling for the first time since 2012.
Last week: 12
Up next: bowl
8. Iowa: (7-5, 4-5). The Hawkeyes ended a two-game slide as the attack tallied a season-high 505 yards at Nebraska after notching 66 vs. Wisconsin and 258 vs. Purdue.
Last week: 7
Up next: bowl
9. Indiana (5-7, 2-7). The Hoosiers will miss a bowl for the first time since 2014, as they lost the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time since 2012.
Last week: 9
Up next: season finished
10. Minnesota (5-7, 2-7). The Golden Gophers ended the year with consecutive shutout losses, the first time Minnesota has been blanked in back-to-back games since 1950.
Last week: 10
Up next: season finished
11. Nebraska (4-8, 3-6). Mercifully, the program’s worst season since 1961 is over. NU lost five home games for the first time since 1957.
Last week: 11
Up next: season finished
12. Rutgers (4-8, 3-6). The season ended with a thud, but the Scarlet Knights made progress under Chris Ash in Year Two.
Last week: 8
Up next: season finished
13. Maryland (4-8, 2-7). The Terrapins began the year 3-1 and then finished it 1-7. No bowl this year after DJ Durkin earned a bid in his debut in 2016.
Last week: 13
Up next: season finished
14. Illinois (2-10, 0-9). The Fighting Illini ended the year with 10 losses in a row, as Lovie Smith made a commitment to youth in his second season. Illinois went winless in the Big Ten for the first time since 2012.
Last week: 14
Up next: season finished