Week 13 Big Ten football game predictions revisited

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 2 hours ago

Before we turn our attention to the Big Ten title game, it’s time to revisit how BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 13 Big Ten game predictions.

The fans went a perfect 7-0, while Dienhart went 6-1, missing Iowa’s rout at Nebraska, to move into a tie atop the standings.

See all of our Week 13 predictions below.

Tom DienhartTom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 82-23
Week 13 record: 6-1
Week 13 picks: Nebraska 31, Iowa 10; Purdue 27, Indiana 24; Ohio State 24, Michigan 21; Penn State 51, Maryland 6; Wisconsin 35, Minnesota 0; Michigan State 33, Rutgers 17; Northwestern 44, Illinois 10

FansBig Ten fans
2017 record: 82-23
Week 13 record: 7-0
Week 13 picks: See polls below

FRIDAY

Iowa 56, Nebraska 14

SATURDAY

Purdue 31, Indiana 24

Ohio State 31, Michigan 20

Penn State 66, Maryland 3

Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 0

Michigan State 40, Rutgers 7

Northwestern 42, Illinois 7

