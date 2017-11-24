Penn State pummels Oral Roberts, 86-48

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) Nazeer Bostick and Jamari Wheeler scored 14 points apiece and Penn State beat Oral Roberts 86-48 on Friday.

Tony Carr added 13 points and Josh Reaves chipped in all 10 of his in the first half for the Nittany Lions (6-1), who remained hot at home with a 5-0 start, and bounced back from an 11-point loss to No. 16 Texas A&M on Tuesday night in the Progressive Legends Classic championship game.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi led the Golden Eagles (1-5) with 11 points while Jontray Harris added nine.

Penn State never trailed and led 38-19 at halftime. The Nittany Lions built on that quickly.

After using a 28-9 run over the first 12 minutes to open the first half, the Penn State outscored the Golden Eagles 23-9 over the first 8:55 of the second. Penn State racked up 14 steals and forced 18 turnovers.

THE BIG PICTURE

Oral Roberts: On the bright side, the Golden Eagles have a ways to go to equal last year’s 1-8 start. And before Friday’s rout, they had come closer to that elusive second win in two-possession games against Montana and Pepperdine.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions continue to get contributions from most of the roster. Five players – Tony Carr, Shep Garner, Lamar Stevens, Josh Reaves and Mike Watkins – entered the game averaging in double-figure scoring. Jamari Wheeler showed he can bring speed and even more scoring depth to the lineup.

UP NEXT

Oral Roberts hosts Oakland on Monday.

Penn State travels to NC State on Wednesday.