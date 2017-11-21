Numbers Knowledge: One pre-Week 13 stat for every Big Ten team
Another Saturday is coming, the last that includes full-bore action. So, it’s time to drop some Numbers Knowledge with an assist from @BTNStatsGuys.
ILLINOIS
79, cumulative true freshman starts this season for the Fighting Illini. The previous program record was 34. They also have used 30 first-time starters, which is the second-most of any team in the nation.
INDIANA
14, points allowed the last two weeks by the Hoosiers. Last week, Indiana beat Rutgers, 41-0, the program’s first Big Ten shutout since 1993 when it blanked Michigan State and its second shutout this season (27-0 vs. Charleston Southern). The 41-point win was the largest margin of victory in conference play since 1990.
IOWA
42, percent of passes completed by QB Nate Stanley the last two weeks. He’s also been sacked 10 times. Alas, the Hawkeyes have lost both games, falling at Wisconsin (38-14) and to Purdue (24-15).
MARYLAND
1993, the last time Maryland played host to Penn State. In that game, the Nittany Lions won, 70-7. Penn State leads the all-time series, 37-2-1.
MICHIGAN
1-6, Jim Harbaugh’s record vs. AP top 10 teams as Michigan coach. The Wolverines have lost 16 straight games against AP ranked teams overall. Their last road win against a ranked team came in 2006. Their three losses this season are to teams that are a combined 28-5, as Michigan hasn’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record.
MICHIGAN STATE
3-9, the Spartans’ record last season. With a win vs. Rutgers, MSU would be 9-3, flipping its mark from 2016. Is Mark Dantonio the Big Ten coach of the year?
MINNESOTA
2-20, the Golden Gophers’ record vs. Wisconsin since 1995 in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Minnesota hasn’t won the Axe since 2003, losing the last 13 meetings.
NEBRASKA
1945, the last time the Cornhuskers allowed 50 points in back-to-back games. Last week, Penn State hung 56 on Nebraska. The week before, Minnesota tallied 54.
NORTHWESTERN
475, career yards rushing for Justin Jackson in three games vs. Illinois. Jackson also has six touchdowns against the Illini, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
OHIO STATE
26-2, Urban Meyer’s record in road games as Buckeye coach. But he lost his last road tilt, falling 55-24 at Iowa.
PENN STATE
14, home wins in a row for the Nittany Lions, which ties for their longest such streak since 1980.
PURDUE
12-2, Jeff Brohm’s career record in November. He is 2-1 in November as Purdue’s coach. If he beats Indiana on Saturday, Brohm will take the Boilermakers to their first bowl since 2012 in his first season as Purdue coach.
RUTGERS
350-20, amount the Scarlet Knights have been outscored in their last seven games vs. the top four teams in the Big Ten East (Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Michigan) since the start of last season.
WISCONSIN
8, games in a row Alex Hornibrook as thrown an interception. He has 10 touchdown passes to 12 interceptions in conference play. Hornibrook’s 13 picks overall are tied with Nebraska’s Tanner Lee for the most in the Big Ten.