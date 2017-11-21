No. 5 Wisconsin holds firm to lead five Big Ten teams in latest CFP poll
There wasn’t much movement from last week to this week in the latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings, as Wisconsin, Ohio State and Penn State all held firm in their spots in the Top 10.
No. 5 Wisconsin leads the Big Ten pack, followed by No. 9 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State, No. 16 Michigan State (up one spot from last week) and No. 22 Northwestern (up one spot from last week, as well). Michigan dropped out of the rankings following its loss at Wisconsin.
View the full poll below.
|Playoff Selection Committee Poll
|Rankings as of 11/21/2017
|Rank
|School
|Prev
|1
|Alabama (11-0)
|1
|2
|Miami (FL) (10-0)
|3
|3
|Clemson (10-1)
|2
|4
|Oklahoma (10-1)
|4
|5
|Wisconsin (11-0)
|5
|6
|Auburn (9-2)
|6
|7
|Georgia (10-1)
|7
|8
|Notre Dame (9-2)
|8
|9
|Ohio State (9-2)
|9
|10
|Penn State (9-2)
|10
|11
|USC (10-2)
|11
|12
|TCU (9-2)
|12
|13
|Washington State (9-2)
|14
|14
|Mississippi State (8-3)
|16
|15
|UCF (10-0)
|15
|16
|Michigan State (8-3)
|17
|17
|Washington (9-2)
|18
|18
|LSU (8-3)
|20
|19
|Oklahoma State (8-3)
|13
|20
|Memphis (9-1)
|21
|21
|Stanford (8-3)
|22
|22
|Northwestern (8-3)
|23
|23
|Boise State (9-2)
|25
|24
|South Carolina (8-3)
|NR
|25
|Virginia Tech (8-3)
|NR