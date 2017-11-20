See which Big Ten stars are finalists for college football trophies
Several of college football’s most prestigious end-of-the-year awards have trimmed their watch lists down to the finalists.
Here’s a look at the Big Ten’s finalists:
Bronko Nagurski Trophy: Iowa LB Josey Jewell
Butkus Award: Michigan LB Devin Bush; Wisconsin LB T.J. Edwards
Davey O’Brien Award: Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett
Doak Walker Award: Penn State RB Saquon Barkley; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor
Jim Thorpe Award: Iowa CB Josh Jackson
John Mackey Award: Wisconsin TE Troy Fumagali; Penn State TE Mike Gesicki
Maxwell Award: Penn State RB Saquon Barkley