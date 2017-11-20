See which Big Ten stars are finalists for college football trophies

By BTN.com staff, 59 mins ago

See which Big Ten stars are finalists for college football trophies

By BTN.com staff, 59 mins ago

Several of college football’s most prestigious end-of-the-year awards have trimmed their watch lists down to the finalists.

Here’s a look at the Big Ten’s finalists:

Bronko Nagurski Trophy: Iowa LB Josey Jewell

Butkus Award: Michigan LB Devin Bush; Wisconsin LB T.J. Edwards

Davey O’Brien Award: Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett

Doak Walker Award: Penn State RB Saquon Barkley; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor

Jim Thorpe Award: Iowa CB Josh Jackson

John Mackey Award: Wisconsin TE Troy Fumagali; Penn State TE Mike Gesicki

Maxwell Award: Penn State RB Saquon Barkley

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Today
6:00 PMCentral Conn. St. at Penn St.Watch
7:00 PMUT-Chattanooga at IndianaWatch
8:00 PMSouthern at WisconsinWatch
Tomorrow
7:00 PMBryant at RutgersWatch
7:00 PMCleveland State and Kent State at Ohio StateWatch
8:00 PMW. Illinois at IllinoisWatch
Wednesday Nov 22
1:00 PMSanta Clara at NorthwesternWatch
7:00 PMAugustana College at IllinoisWatch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.