Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor highlight Week 12 Big Ten award winners

The Big Ten office released its Week 12 award winners Monday, and 2017 regulars Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor headline the recipients. See all of the honorees, plus watch select video highlights, below.

Co-Offensive Player of the Week: Saquon Barkley, Penn State, Jr., RB

Recorded 224 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in Penn State’s victory over Nebraska

Rushed 17 times for 158 yards and three touchdowns, giving him a school-record 39 career rushing touchdowns

Added six catches for 66 yards, giving him 46 receptions on the season and breaking the Penn State single-season record for receptions by a running back (previously held by Larry Johnson with 41 catches in 2002)

Receives his sixth career Offensive Player of the Week award and fourth this season, tying him for second all-time in single-season offensive honors

Last Penn State Offensive Player of the Week: Saquon Barkley (Oct. 23, 2017)

***

Anthony Mahoungou, Purdue, Sr., WR

Tied a career high with seven receptions for a career-high 135 yards and two touchdowns in Purdue’s victory at Iowa

Opened the second half with five straight receptions from Elijah Sindelar on Purdue’s first two possessions for 118 yards and two scores to give Purdue a 21-9 lead

His 42-yard touchdown reception on Purdue’s opening drive of the the third quarter was the third-longest scoring play of the season for the Boilermakers

Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award

Last Purdue Offensive Player of the Week: David Blough (Nov. 2, 2015)

***

Defensive Player of the Week: Nate Hall, Northwestern, Jr., LB

Recorded 2.5 sacks, 3.0 tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery as Northwestern won its sixth consecutive game for the first time since 1996

Finished the game with seven tackles, including a team-high five solo stops

Anchored a Northwestern defense that recorded its first shutout since 2015

Earns his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor

Last Northwestern Defensive Player of the Week: Paddy Fisher (Oct. 30, 2017)

***

Special Teams Player of the Week: Nick Nelson, Wisconsin, Jr., CB

Scored the first punt return touchdown of his career on a 50-yard return to open the scoring in the first quarter of Wisconsin’s victory over Michigan

His touchdown marked the Badgers’ first punt return TD since Kenzel Doe ran back an 82-yard return vs. Utah State on Sept. 15, 2012

Added an 18-yard return in the fourth quarter to set up Wisconsin’s final field goal, as well as two tackles and a team-high two pass break-ups

Receives his first career Special Teams Player of the Week award

Last Wisconsin Special Teams Player of the Week: Rafael Gaglianone (Sept. 5, 2016)

***

Co-Freshmen of the Week: Morgan Ellison, Indiana, Fr., RB

Collected the second 100-yard game of his career with 149 yards on 15 attempts in the Hoosiers’ win over Rutgers

Added two touchdowns, marking his second career multi-touchdown game

His career-long 45-yard rush in the third quarter set up his second touchdown of the game

Claims his second Freshman of the Week award

Last Indiana Freshman of the Week: Whop Philyor (Oct. 30, 2017)

***

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, Fr., RB