Jordan Murphy, Darryl Morsell claim Big Ten men's hoops laurels
The Big Ten office released its latest men’s basketball award winners Monday. Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy defended his player of the week title, while Maryland’s Darryl Morsell took home freshman of the week.
Player of the Week: Jordan Murphy, Minnesota, F – Jr. – 6-6
- Averaged 21.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in No. 14/15 Minnesota’s three wins last week against Providence (RV), Niagara and Western Carolina
- Recorded three double-doubles, and now has one in every game this season: 23 points and 14 rebounds vs. Providence, 18 points and 11 rebounds vs. Niagara and 23 points and 11 rebounds vs. Western Carolina
- Had a career high with 15 made free throws on 19 attempts vs. WCU
- Last back-to-back Player of the Week honoree: Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ (Jan. 23 and Jan. 30, 2017)
- Earns his third career Big Ten Player of the Week honor and second this season
- Last Minnesota Player of the Week: Jordan Murphy (Nov. 13, 2017)
***
Freshman of the Week: Darryl Morsell, Maryland, G – 6-4
- Averaged 14.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals the past week to lead Maryland to wins over Butler and Bucknell
- Finished with 15 points in Maryland’s win over Butler on Wednesday, then fueled a 15-point comeback victory over Bucknell on Saturday
- Scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half against Bucknell while holding its leading scorer to below his season average on defense
- Earns his first Freshman of the Week honor
- Last Maryland Freshman of the Week: Justin Jackson (Jan. 23, 2017)