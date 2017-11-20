Jordan Murphy, Darryl Morsell claim Big Ten men's hoops laurels

The Big Ten office released its latest men’s basketball award winners Monday. Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy defended his player of the week title, while Maryland’s Darryl Morsell took home freshman of the week.

Player of the Week: Jordan Murphy, Minnesota, F – Jr. – 6-6



Averaged 21.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in No. 14/15 Minnesota’s three wins last week against Providence (RV), Niagara and Western Carolina

Recorded three double-doubles, and now has one in every game this season: 23 points and 14 rebounds vs. Providence, 18 points and 11 rebounds vs. Niagara and 23 points and 11 rebounds vs. Western Carolina

Had a career high with 15 made free throws on 19 attempts vs. WCU

Last back-to-back Player of the Week honoree: Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ (Jan. 23 and Jan. 30, 2017)

Earns his third career Big Ten Player of the Week honor and second this season

Last Minnesota Player of the Week: Jordan Murphy (Nov. 13, 2017)

***

Freshman of the Week: Darryl Morsell, Maryland, G – 6-4