Texas Tech routs Northwestern in Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament final

(AP) Keenan Evans scored 25 points to lead Texas Tech over No. 20 Northwestern 85-49 on Sunday in the championship game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

The senior guard scored 54 points in two games over the weekend. Zach Smith added 11 points, while Tommy Hamilton IV and Niem Stevenson each had 10 for the Red Raiders (4-0).

Scottie Lindsay led the Wildcats (3-2) with 20 points. It was the most-lopsided loss in head coach Chris Collins’ five years at Northwestern, surpassing an 89-57 road defeat to then-No. 25 Indiana on Jan. 23, 2016.

Northwestern never led in the game. Texas Tech shot 76.5 percent in the second half, and 60.4 percent for the game.

Evans scored 17 points and the Red Raiders dominated the opening half to lead 41-25. Texas Tech raced out to a 9-0 lead, with two 3-pointers from Evans.

For much of the half, Northwestern had more turnovers (15) than points. Lindsey was the lone threat on offense with 17 points, but the rest of the team was 2-for-12 from the field.

Texas Tech scored 26 points off the Wildcats’ mistakes in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders’ victory over a ranked school should earn them votes in the Top 25 poll this week and might be enough to even get them in.

Northwestern: The Wildcats, who played five games in 10 days, will almost certainly fall out of the Top 25 with this loss and the one to Creighton earlier in the week.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech heads home to host Wofford and Savannah State, but will be back East to play Seton Hall on Nov. 30 at Madison Square Garden.

Northwestern will host Sacred Heart on Friday, then head to Georgia Tech on Nov. 28 to finish the month.