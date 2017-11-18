Week 12 Big Ten football game predictions revisited
Before we turn our attention to Week 13, it’s time to revisit how BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 12 Big Ten game predictions.
For the second consecutive week, both parties went 6-1 – each missing Purdue’s win at Iowa – meaning Dienhart remains one game ahead in the season standings.
See all of our Week 12 predictions below.
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 76-22
Week 12 record: 6-1
Week 12 picks: Indiana 28, Rutgers 21; Northwestern 33, Minnesota 13; Wisconsin 17, Michigan 14;
Iowa 27, Purdue 10; Ohio State 50, Illinois 6; Michigan State 30, Maryland 9; Penn State 45, Nebraska 23
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 75-23
Week 12 record: 6-1
Week 12 picks: See polls below
Indiana 41, Rutgers 0
Northwestern 39, Minnesota 0
Wisconsin 24, Michigan 10
Purdue 24, Iowa 15
Ohio State 52, Illinois 14
Michigan State 17, Maryland 7
Penn State 56, Nebraska 44