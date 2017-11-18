Ohio State clinches Big Ten Championship Game matchup with Wisconsin
Big Ten football
Wisconsin beat them to it, but Ohio State wasn’t far behind in booking its ticket to Indianapolis.
The No. 5 Badgers (11-0) took care of Iowa last week to secure their fifth trip to Indy in seven years, and followed that up Saturday with a 24-10 win over No. 24 Michigan. The No. 8 Buckeyes (9-2) needed two things to play out Saturday to clinch a Big Ten East Division crown and a berth in the conference Championship Game: A Michigan loss at Wisconsin and a win at Ohio Stadium vs. Illinois. They got both, and the 52-14 win over the Illini came in extremely convincing fashion.
The stage is set: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State on December 2 at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.
The trip is Ohio State’s third to the Big Ten Championship–including a 59-0 win over Wisconsin in the 2014 title game.
***
Week 13’s games still have to be played, and the stakes attached to the Big Ten title matchup will depend on how Wisconsin, Ohio State and other teams in the College Football Playoff race fare in the final week of the regular season. The Big Ten Championship game could have College Football Playoff implications for both teams if things break in the conference’s favor.
Regardless, this should be a good one. See you in Indy.