Big Ten Power Rankings: Wisconsin, Ohio State continue to lead way in post-Week 12 list
Wisconsin remains on top of my latest Big Ten Power Rankings, present by ArcelorMittal, and keeps its playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, Ohio State wrapped up the Big Ten East.
See my latest list below.
1. Wisconsin (11-0, 8-0). The Badgers remain on track for a playoff slot, as they are 11-0 for the first time in school annals.
Last week: 1
Up next: at Minnesota
2. Ohio State (9-2, 7-1). The Buckeyes have won the Big Ten East for the first time since 2014. Playoffs hopes remain alive.
Last week: 2
Up next: at Michigan
3. Michigan State (8-3, 6-2). Win next week at Rutgers, and the Spartans can flip last year’s 3-9 finish and go 9-3. Amazing.
Last week: 3
Up next: at Rutgers
4. Penn State (9-2, 6-2). It’s a season of “what if,” as the Nittany Lions’ two losses have been by a combined four points.
Last week: 4
Up next: at Maryland
5. Northwestern (8-3, 6-2). The Wildcats have won six in a row for the first time since the Big Ten title season of 1996.
Last week: 5
Up next: at Illinois
6. Michigan (8-3, 5-3). The Wolverines can cure a lot of ills by beating Ohio State next week.
Last week: 6
Up next: Ohio State
7. Indiana (5-6, 2-6). The 41-0 win was the biggest home shutout in a Big Ten game in school history. One more win, and IU is bowl eligible.
Last week: 9
Up next: at Purdue
8. Purdue (5-6, 3-5). A big win at Iowa means next week’s Old Oaken Bucket game is for bowl eligibility. Amazing.
Last week: 12
Up next: Indiana
9. Iowa: (6-5, 3-5). That’s two losses in a row, as the offense has a combined 324 yards the last two weeks.
Last week: 7
Up next: at Nebraska (Friday)
10. Minnesota (5-6, 2-6). A week after scoring 54 vs. Nebraska, the Gophers got shut out at Northwestern.
Last week: 10
Up next: Wisconsin
11. Nebraska (4-7, 3-5). The Huskers have allowed 50 points in back-to-back games. This season can’t end soon enough.
Last week: 11
Up next: Iowa (Friday)
12. Rutgers (4-7, 3-5). The shutout at Indiana shows there still is a lot of work to do in Piscataway.
Last week: 8
Up next: Michigan State
13. Maryland (4-7, 2-6). That’s three losses in a row for the Terrapins, whose bowl hopes are dead.
Last week: 13
Up next: Penn State
14. Illinois (2-9, 0-8). Repeat after me–Another week, another loss.
Last week: 14
Up next: Northwestern