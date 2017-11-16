No. 15 Xavier uses 14-4 run to dispatch Wisconsin, 80-70

By Associated Press, 36 mins ago

No. 15 Xavier uses 14-4 run to dispatch Wisconsin, 80-70

By Associated Press, 36 mins ago

More Big Ten men’s hoops

Here are a few more helpful Big Ten men’s basketball links.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in a decisive run over the final 1:47, to help No. 15 Xavier pull away late for an 80-70 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night in one of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

J.P. Macura added 20 points for the Musketeers (3-0), who won at a tough road venue following two easy home nonconference victories to open the season.

Ethan Happ led Wisconsin (2-1) with 21 points and eight assists.

Bluiett took control in the closing minutes, scoring 10 of Xavier’s final 14 points. His 3 with 1:47 left bounced high off the rim before falling through the hoop to put Xavier up for good, 69-66.

The senior pumped his arm energetically in the direction of the Musketeers’ bench as he ran back on defense. Xavier ended the game with an 11-4 run.

Bluiett, who was averaging 25.5 points coming into the night, had 21 points in the second half on 6-of-9 shooting after going 0 of 4 in the first half. He hit all 10 of his foul shots on the night.

The Badgers used an 8-1 run capped by Aleem Ford’s 3 with 4:01 left to tie the game at 64.

They had no answer for Bluiett at the end.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: Facing the Badgers on the road was a considerably tougher assignment than the blowout victories to open the season over Morehead State and Rider. The Musketeers conducted a virtual layup drill in opening 6 of 7 from the field before Wisconsin’s defense tightened and Xavier had trouble hitting outside shots. That changed in the closing minutes. The game should provide a valuable lesson for a team with a senior-laden backcourt.

Wisconsin: The Badgers went into halftime tied at 34 following a 9-0 run over the final 3:28 of the first half made all the more impressive with Happ on the bench with two fouls. Freshman Brad Davison (12 points) led the charge. He is already proving to be a defensive sparkplug, while redshirt freshman Ford added a 3 during the run. It is important experience for young players on a retooled roster looking to define roles ahead of Big Ten play.

UP NEXT

Xavier: Hosts Hampton on Monday.

Wisconsin: Opens play in Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on Monday against No. 25 Baylor.

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Today
11:00 AMIowa Central at IowaWatch
12:30 PMBuffalo at IowaWatch
2:00 PMN. Dakota St. at IowaWatch
6:00 PMPurdue Invite - FinalsWatch
7:00 PMQuinnipiac at Ohio St.Watch
7:00 PMColumbia at Penn St.Watch
7:00 PMWestern Kentucky at IndianaWatch
7:00 PMFerris State at Michigan St.Watch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.