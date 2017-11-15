Polls: It's time to pick your Week 12 Big Ten football winners
Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.
We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.
See Dienhart’s Week 12 predictions below, plus select your winners.
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 70-21
Week 12 picks: Indiana 28, Rutgers 21; Northwestern 33, Minnesota 13; Wisconsin 17, Michigan 14; Iowa 27, Purdue 10; Ohio State 50, Illinois 6; Michigan State 30, Maryland 9; Penn State 45, Nebraska 23
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 69-22
Week 12 picks: See polls below
Rutgers (4-6, 3-4) at Indiana (4-6, 1-6) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2G0
Minnesota (5-5, 2-5) at Northwestern (7-3, 5-2) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2Go
Michigan (8-2, 5-2) at Wisconsin (10-0, 6-0) – noon ET, FOX
Purdue (4-6, 2-5) at Iowa (6-4, 3-4) – 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go
Illinois (2-8, 0-7) at Ohio State (8-2, 6-1) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Maryland (4-6, 2-5) at Michigan State (7-3, 5-2) – 4 p.m. ET, FOX
Nebraska (4-6, 3-4) at Penn State (8-2, 5-2) – 4 p.m. ET, FS1