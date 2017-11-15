Polls: It's time to pick your Week 12 Big Ten football winners

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 4 hours ago

Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.

We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.

See Dienhart’s Week 12 predictions below, plus select your winners.

Tom DienhartTom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 70-21
Week 12 picks: Indiana 28, Rutgers 21; Northwestern 33, Minnesota 13; Wisconsin 17, Michigan 14; Iowa 27, Purdue 10; Ohio State 50, Illinois 6; Michigan State 30, Maryland 9; Penn State 45, Nebraska 23

FansBig Ten fans
2017 record: 69-22
Week 12 picks: See polls below

Rutgers (4-6, 3-4) at Indiana (4-6, 1-6) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2G0

Minnesota (5-5, 2-5) at Northwestern (7-3, 5-2) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2Go

Michigan (8-2, 5-2) at Wisconsin (10-0, 6-0) – noon ET, FOX

Purdue (4-6, 2-5) at Iowa (6-4, 3-4) – 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go

Illinois (2-8, 0-7) at Ohio State (8-2, 6-1) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Maryland (4-6, 2-5) at Michigan State (7-3, 5-2) – 4 p.m. ET, FOX

Nebraska (4-6, 3-4) at Penn State (8-2, 5-2) – 4 p.m. ET, FS1

 

