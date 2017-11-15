@BTNStatsGuys: Big Ten East Division clinching scenarios
The West has been won. It will be Wisconsin making its fifth Big Ten title game appearance.
The Badgers’ opponent is to be determined, possibly becoming official Saturday.
No. 9 Ohio State is in the driver’s seat, of course, and it has winless Illinois on tap in Week 12. But four teams still have East dreams.
Here’s the Big Ten East clinching scenarios:
OHIO STATE (6-1): Win vs. Illinois AND Michigan loss at Wisconsin OR win final two games (vs. Illinois; at Michigan).
MICHIGAN (5-2): Win final two games (at Wisconsin; vs. Ohio State) AND Michigan State and Penn State lose one game.
MICHIGAN STATE (5-2): Win final two games (vs. Maryland; at Rutgers) AND Ohio State loses final two games.
PENN STATE (5-2): Win final two games (vs. Nebraska; at Maryland) AND Ohio State loses final two games AND Michigan State loses a game.
There’s also the possibility of a four-way tie, should Ohio State beat Illinois and Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State win out. If that happens, overall record vs. the tied teams is the tiebreaker. Michigan State and Ohio State would both be 2-1, but the Buckeyes would go to Indy based on the Week 11 head-to-head win.