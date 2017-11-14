Numbers Knowledge: One pre-Week 12 stat for every Big Ten team
Just two full-blown Saturdays of football are left. Get prepped with some Numbers Knowledge with a big assist from @BTNStatsGuys.
ILLINOIS
17, points scored—or fewer—by the offense in six of seven league games. The Illini have scored 14 points or fewer in each of their last three games. They haven’t scored more than 24 points in any game this season. Illinois’ average of 16.4 points per game ranks 124th in FBS.
INDIANA
1993, the last time Indiana won three consecutive Big Ten games, which it will have to do to become bowl eligible. It won the first one, at Illinois, and now needs to beat Rutgers and Purdue.
IOWA
4, interception returns for a TD this season, which ties a school single-season record. Josh Jackson has run back two picks for TDs.
MARYLAND
30.5, the Terrapins’ third-down conversion percentage, which ranks last in the Big Ten. As a point of contrast, Wisconsin is No. 1 with a 52.0 conversion rate.
MICHIGAN
3, losses in a row for the Wolverines at Wisconsin. Michigan last won in Madison in 2001. Michigan has lost 15 straight road games against ranked opponents with their last win coming in 2006 at Notre Dame.
MICHIGAN STATE
12, seniors on the Spartans roster. They will play their last home game this Saturday. This is a young program with a bright future.
MINNESOTA
54, points scored last week vs. Nebraska. It was the most points the Golden Gophers have scored in a Big Ten game since 2006, when they scored 63 against Indiana. It’s also the most they’ve scored against a Big Ten team at TCF Bank Stadium.
NEBRASKA
294.4, average rushing yards allowed the last five games. Foes are averaging 6.6 yards per tote. The Huskers are last in the Big Ten in rush defense (200.1 ypg) and have yielded a league-high 23 rushing TDs.
NORTHWESTERN
27, rushing yards needed by Justin Jackson to become the sixth player in Big Ten annals with 5,000 career yards on the ground.
PENN STATE
13, home games won in a row, which is the Nittany Lions’ longest such streak since 1990-92.
PURDUE
16.6, average yards on kickoff returns. That’s the lowest in the Big Ten. A struggling offense needs all the help it can get. This unit hasn’t helped.
WISCONSIN
3, rushing TDs allowed, the fewest in the nation.