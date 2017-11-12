Week 11 Big Ten football game predictions revisited
Before we turn our attention to Week 12, it’s time to revisit how BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 11 Big Ten game predictions.
Both parties went 6-1, meaning Dienhart remains one game ahead in the season standings.
See all of our Week 11 predictions below.
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 70-21
Week 11 record: 6-1
Week 11 picks: Indiana 30, Illinois 17; Penn State 48, Rutgers 10;
Nebraska 27, Minnesota 26; Ohio State 24, Michigan State 21; Michigan 44, Maryland 6; Wisconsin 20, Iowa 17; Northwestern 28, Purdue 24
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 69-22
Week 11 record: 6-1
Week 11 picks: See polls below
Indiana 24, Illinois 14
Penn State 35, Rutgers 6
Minnesota 54, Nebraska 21
Ohio State 48, Michigan State 3
Michigan 35, Maryland 10
Wisconsin 38, Iowa 14
Northwestern 23, Purdue 13