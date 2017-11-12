No. 20 Purdue dismantles Chicago State, 111-42

(AP) Based on his stat lines and shooting volume, it’s safe to say Purdue sophomore Carsen Edwards is an offensive-minded guard.

One such example was his 36-point performance against Israel in this summer’s World University Games, which was the most by any player throughout the entire tournament.

But it was defense that excited Edwards on Sunday as the 20th-ranked Boilermakers beat Chicago State 111-42.

Edwards had a career-high 25 points, and attributed the offensive success to the team’s stifling defense.

“I feel like when we start to get multiple stops in a row and then score, that’s when you start to see the swing,” Edwards said. “But we made shots and made plays, I believe that’s when there was a momentum swing.”

Vince Edwards added 15 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth career double-double. He is the only active player in the nation with at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists.

“That’s what we expect of him,” Vince Edwards said of Carsen Edwards. “He’s going to have more of a responsibility this year. He wasn’t attacking anything, he was picking his spots and that’s what great players do. That’s what he has to do and he can be one of the best players in the Big Ten when he does that.”

After defeating Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 105-74 in its season-opener Friday night, the Boilermakers have now scored 100 or more points in consecutive games for the first time since February of 1974.

Purdue (2-0) took complete control following a 35-3 run that lasted 8:58, spanning both halves, and never allowed more than four unanswered points.

The Cougars (0-2) committed 14 turnovers, leading to 22 points for Purdue, and managed only three field goals in the second half.

The Boilermakers led 59-28 at halftime, and outscored Chicago State 52-14 in the second half.

Dakota Mathias had 18 points and six assists, shooting 4-for-5 from 3-point range, and PJ Thompson added 16 points as the Boilermaker hit 12 3-point attempts.

Dieonte Simmon and Glen Burns each added seven points and three rebounds for Chicago State, which struggled to match Purdue’s size and defensive intensity.

Purdue dominated the rebounding margin, 55-26, and scored 22 second-chance points.

“I think the thing we wanted to do a better job of was rebound the basketball and I thought we did,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “I think some things are tough, relatively speaking, are tough to gauge when things come easy. We had to use our dribble a lot more, and that opened up a lot of things, because they try to take you out of what you want to run.”

BIG PICTURE

Chicago State: This was one of four games on the Cougars’ schedule featuring a Big Ten team, and one of three featuring a ranked opponent. The Cougars lost their season-opener at Iowa 95-62.

Purdue: The Boilermakers had four players reach double digit scoring, after five did so in Friday’s win over SIUE.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

PJ Thompson secured a rebound and threw a full-court outlet pass to Dakota Mathias, who flipped it to a streaking Vince Edwards for a crowd-pleasing breakaway jam, prompting Chicago State coach Tracy Dildy to burn a timeout with 16:41 remaining.

LETDOWN

Chicago State guard Fred Sims Jr. averaged 18.8 points per game in 2016, and had 15 in the Cougars’ season-opener, but struggled against Purdue’s size and gritty defense. He scored just five points in 23 minutes, shooting 2-for-11 from the field.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With no major upsets in the opening weekend of college hoops, Purdue will most likely stay put at 20th, though its 216 points in two games may warrant a slight jump in the polls.

UP NEXT

Purdue plays at Marquette Tuesday as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games series.

Chicago State hosts Silver Lake Tuesday in its home opener.