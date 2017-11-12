Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State moves to No. 2 in post-Week 11 list

By Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer, 4 hours ago

Wisconsin clinched the West Division title. Who will the Badgers meet in the Big Ten title game? It could be the new No. 2 team, Ohio State, which controls its destiny in the East.

See my latest Big Ten Power Rankings, presented by ArcelorMittal, below.

1. Wisconsin (10-0, 7-0). The Badgers flexed for the College Football Playoff committee by dominating Iowa. Just keep on winning, Bucky. It will all be OK.
Last week: 1
Up next: Michigan

2. Ohio State (8-2, 6-1). What a difference a week makes, as the Buckeyes show their potential in a dominating victory vs. previously hot Michigan State.
Last week: 3
Up next: Illinois

3. Michigan State (7-3, 5-2). The wheels came off in a loss at Ohio State, but that doesn’t diminish the work Dantonio and Co., are doing this season.
Last week: 2
Up next: Maryland

4. Penn State (8-2, 5-2). The two-game losing streak is over, but the Nittany Lions still have issues up front on offense. They struggle to run the ball.
Last week: 4
Up next: Nebraska

5. Northwestern (6-3, 4-2). The Wildcats didn’t need OT this week to take care of business. That’s five wins in a row for NU.
Last week: 5
Up next: Minnesota

6. Michigan (8-2, 5-2). The Wolverines can beat who they are supposed to beat; time to beat someone they aren’t supposed to.
Last week: 7
Up next: at Wisconsin

7. Iowa: (6-4, 3-4). What a difference a week makes. A week after crushing Ohio State, the Hawkeyes looked inept in losing at Wisconsin.
Last week: 6
Up next: Purdue

8. Rutgers (4-6, 3-4). The improvement the Scarlet Knights have made is apparent with each passing week. Kudos to Chris Ash.
Last week: 8
Up next: at Indiana

9. Indiana (4-6, 1-6). The Hoosiers tallied their first Big Ten win of the season. Win the last two games, and IU is headed to a bowl again.
Last week: 12
Up next: Rutgers

10. Minnesota (5-5, 2-5). The Golden Gophers are coming off their most impressive win of the season in a demolition of Nebraska.
Last week: 13
Up next: at Northwestern

11. Nebraska (4-6, 3-4). The loss at Minnesota was brutal. You wonder if the Huskers will win again this season.
Last week: 9
Up next: at Penn State

12. Purdue (4-6, 2-4). The offensive struggles continue for the Boilermakers. That success in September seems like eons ago.
Last week: 10
Up next: at Iowa

13. Maryland (4-6, 2-5). The Terrapins started their fourth different QB in the loss to Michigan. That’s how this season has gone.
Last week: 11
Up next: at Michigan State

14. Illinois (2-8, 0-7). That’s eight losses in a row for the Fighting Illini, whose offense struggles for consistency—especially in the run game.
Last week: 14
Up next: at Ohio State

