Polls: It's time to pick your Week 11 Big Ten football winners
Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.
We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.
See Dienhart’s Week 11 predictions below, plus select your winners.
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 64-20
Week 11 picks: Indiana 30, Illinois 17; Penn State 48, Rutgers 10; Nebraska 27, Minnesota 26; Ohio State 24, Michigan State 21; Michigan 44, Maryland 6; Wisconsin 20, Iowa 17; Northwestern 28, Purdue 24
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 63-21
Week 11 picks: See polls below
Indiana (3-6, 0-6) at Illinois (2-7, 0-6) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2Go
Rutgers (4-5, 3-3) at Penn State (7-2, 4-2) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2Go
Nebraska (4-5, 3-3) at Minnesota (4-5, 1-5) – noon ET, FS1
Michigan State (7-2, 5-1) at Ohio State (7-2, 5-1) – noon ET, FOX
Michigan (7-2, 4-2) at Maryland (4-5, 2-4) – 3:30 p.m. ET – BTN/BTN2Go
Iowa (6-3, 3-3) at Wisconsin (9-0, 6-0) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Purdue (4-5, 2-4) at Northwestern (6-3, 4-2) – 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2