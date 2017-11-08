Polls: It's time to pick your Week 11 Big Ten football winners

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 3 hours ago

Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.

We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.

See Dienhart’s Week 11 predictions below, plus select your winners.

Tom DienhartTom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 64-20
Week 11 picks: Indiana 30, Illinois 17; Penn State 48, Rutgers 10; Nebraska 27, Minnesota 26; Ohio State 24, Michigan State 21; Michigan 44, Maryland 6; Wisconsin 20, Iowa 17; Northwestern 28, Purdue 24

FansBig Ten fans
2017 record: 63-21
Week 11 picks: See polls below

Indiana (3-6, 0-6) at Illinois (2-7, 0-6) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2Go

Rutgers (4-5, 3-3) at Penn State (7-2, 4-2) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2Go

Nebraska (4-5, 3-3) at Minnesota (4-5, 1-5) – noon ET, FS1

Michigan State (7-2, 5-1) at Ohio State (7-2, 5-1) – noon ET, FOX

Michigan (7-2, 4-2) at Maryland (4-5, 2-4) – 3:30 p.m. ET – BTN/BTN2Go

Iowa (6-3, 3-3) at Wisconsin (9-0, 6-0) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Purdue (4-5, 2-4) at Northwestern (6-3, 4-2) – 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

