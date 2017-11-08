Everything you need to know about the second CFP rankings
The second College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, and now it’s time to take a deeper look at the results.
1. The Big Ten leads the way with six teams, which is the most the conference has ever had in a single week in the CFP era.
2. There are two new ranked teams this week, and both are from the Big Ten (No. 20 Iowa & No. 25 Northwestern).
3. Michigan State’s 12-spot jump, from No. 24 to No. 12, marks the biggest of the CFP era. The previous best was eight, done three times.
4. No. 13 Ohio State and No. 14 Penn State suffered the biggest drops (7 spots) from last wee’s initial rankings.
5. The SEC, the only conference with three top 10 teams, boasts No. 1 and No. 2 for the second straight week.
6. In each of the first two seasons of the CFP rankings, at least one eventual playoff team was ranked No. 12 or worse (No. 12 Michigan State, No. 13 Ohio State and No. 14 Penn State) in the second installment.
7. Michigan, ranked No. 20 in the AP poll, is unranked despite a 7-2 record.
8. Among two-loss teams, No. 12 Michigan State trails just No. 10 Auburn and No. 11 USC.
9. Undefeated and No. 7 Miami has the most wins (4) by one possession (8 points or fewer).
10. Week 11 features seven matchups between CFP ranked teams, with each of the top three teams playing on the road.
Here’s more about the each of the six Big Ten teams:
No. 8 Wisconsin
- Ranked for eighth straight time (all in Top 10).
- Ranked in 16 of 21 all-time CFP rankings.
No. 12 Michigan State
- Ranked in 15 of 21 all-time rankings, third-most of any Big Ten school.
No. 13 Ohio State
- Ranked outside the top 10 for the first time in 19 CFP rankings, and lowest since second-ever ranking (No. 14).
- One of three teams to be slotted in all 21 CFP rankings, joining Alabama and Clemson.
No. 14 Penn State
- Had been ranked in the top 10 of each of the last six CFP rankings, dating to last year.
- Making eighth straight appearance after not being ranked in first 13 installments.
No. 20 Iowa
- One of two schools to join CFP rankings this week.
- Ranked for first time in CFP rankings since finishing No. 5 in final 2015 ranking.
- Highest ranked 3-loss team that is 2-3 vs current CFP Top 25 and strength of schedule rank is No. 5.
No. 25 Northwestern
- One of two schools to join CFP rankings this week.
- Ranked for first time in CFP rankings since finishing No. 13 in final CFP ranking in 2015.
- One of five ranked 3-loss teams – strength of schedule is No. 23.