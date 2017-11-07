No. 8 Wisconsin leads six Big Ten teams in second College Football Playoff poll

The second College Football Playoff Poll of 2017 dropped Tuesday evening, and it featured two additional Big Ten teams alongside last week’s total of four. However, Ohio State and Penn State–the two Big Ten leaders in the debut poll at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively–saw serious slides following Week 10 losses.

Undefeated Wisconsin paced all Big Ten teams at No. 8, while No. 25 Northwestern and No. 20 Iowa made their 2017 CFP poll debuts. Michigan State made the biggest jump, soaring 12 spots from the previous week.

  • No. 8 Wisconsin
  • No. 12 Michigan State
  • No. 13 Ohio State
  • No. 14 Penn State
  • No. 20 Iowa
  • No. 25 Northwestern

See the full poll below.

Playoff Selection Committee Poll
Rankings as of 11/7/2017
Rank School Prev
1 Georgia (9-0) 1
2 Alabama (9-0) 2
3 Notre Dame (8-1) 3
4 Clemson (8-1) 4
5 Oklahoma (8-1) 5
6 TCU (8-1) 8
7 Miami (FL) (8-0) 10
8 Wisconsin (9-0) 9
9 Washington (8-1) 12
10 Auburn (7-2) 14
11 USC (8-2) 17
12 Michigan State (7-2) 24
13 Ohio State (7-2) 6
14 Penn State (7-2) 7
15 Oklahoma State (7-2) 11
16 Mississippi State (7-2) 16
17 Virginia Tech (7-2) 13
18 UCF (8-0) 18
19 Washington State (8-2) 25
20 Iowa (6-3) NR
21 Iowa State (6-3) 15
22 Memphis (8-1) 23
23 North Carolina State (6-3) 20
24 LSU (6-3) 19
25 Northwestern (6-3) NR

***

