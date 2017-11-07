Bowl projections: Jerry Palm puts Wisconsin in College Football Playoff

By Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer, 6 hours ago

The second installment of the College Football Playoff rankings are released Tuesday night. To help pass the time until then, let’s take a look at Jerry Palm’s latest CBS bowl projections.

Quick rundown: Only seven Big Ten teams are listed, headlined by Wisconsin, which is in the Sugar Bowl (national semifinal).

PLAYOFF
Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Wisconsin
Rose Bowl: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Oklahoma

SELECTION COMMITTEE BOWLS
None

BOWLS
Citrus: Ohio State vs. Auburn
Outback: Penn State vs. LSU
Music City: Northwestern vs. South Carolina
Holiday: Michigan State vs. Washington State
Foster Farms: Iowa vs. Stanford
Pinstripe: Michigan vs. Boston College

