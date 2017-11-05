Penn State rallies past Northwestern, 2-1, to win Big Ten women's soccer crown

Haleigh Echard’s goal with 11:42 remaining gave fifth-seeded Penn State a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over No. 2 seed Northwestern in the Big Ten Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match on Sunday afternoon at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

The Nittany Lions earned their seventh Big Ten Tournament title, and first since 2015, while also securing the Big Ten’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. Northwestern had taken a 1-0 lead on Nia Harris’ goal with 7:32 left in the first half, at which point the match was halted due to severe weather.

Following a delay of more than two hours, the match resumed indoors at the Grand Park Events Center. The Wildcats maintained their lead past the midpoint of the second half until Penn State equalized on Laura Freigang’s goal with 19:28 left in regulation, setting up Echard’s championship-winning score.

The announcement of the 64-team field for the 2017 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament will be made at 4:30 p.m. (ET) Monday live on NCAA.com.

2017 Big Ten Women’s Soccer All-Tournament Team

Corey Burns, Iowa

Megan Koenig, Minnesota

Michele Chernesky, Northwestern

Marisa Viggiano, Northwestern

Devon Kerr, Ohio State

Laura Freigang, Penn State

Emily Ogle, Penn State

Kaleigh Riehl, Penn State

Sarah Griffith, Purdue

Casey Murphy, Rutgers

Lauren Rice, Wisconsin

Offensive Player of the Tournament: Laura Freigang, Penn State

Defensive Player of the Tournament: Kaleigh Riehl, Penn State

***