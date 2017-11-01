Numbers Knowledge: One stat for every Big Ten team entering Week 10
Things get more interesting in November, as the stakes get higher. Here is some Numbers Knowledge to enhance your enjoyment, with a big assist from @BTNStatsGuys.
ILLINOIS
14, passes had intercepted. Only two teams in America have had more picked off: New Mexico State and BYU, each with 15.
INDIANA
42, points allowed by the Hoosiers last week in a loss at Maryland. IU had allowed a total of 44 points in the previous three games.
IOWA
15, pass break-ups for cornerback Joshua Jackson. That leads the nation. He had a career-high four last week in a win vs. Minnesota.
MARYLAND
25.0, average first downs per game for Terrapins’ opponents. That’s the highest average in the Big Ten, as 112 of the 200 allowed have come via the pass.
MICHIGAN
24, sacks allowed. That is tied with Northwestern for the most in the Big Ten.
MICHIGAN STATE
22, fumbles. That ties for the third-most in the nation. The good news? The Spartans have lost just 10 fumbles.
MINNESOTA
350, yardage total or less for the Gophers in each of their last six games. Minnesota had only 281 yards last week in a loss at Iowa, averaging a season-low 3.9 yards per play.
NEBRASKA
2, games in a row Tanner Lee has thrown for 300 or more yards. He had a career-high 431 last week at Purdue. He’s the first Husker QB with consecutive 300-yard passing games since Joe Ganz in 2008.
NORTHWESTERN
22, career wins for QB Clayton Thorson. That is tied for the most in school annals. He will go for the record this week at Nebraska. The road team has won the last three meetings in this series. Northwestern lost at home in last year’s Big Ten opener but won 30-28 in Lincoln two years ago.
OHIO STATE
6, games in a row the Buckeyes have had over 500 yards, extending the longest streak in school annals. Ohio State had 529 yards vs. Penn State last week. The Buckeyes lead the Big Ten with a 571.3 average.
PURDUE
20.0, average points allowed, an improvement of 18.3 from 2016. That is tops in the FBS, 0.6 points per contest better than second-place Marshall.
RUTGERS
4, field goals made. That’s the fewest in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights also have attempted the fewest: six.
WISCONSIN
3, rushing TDs allowed. That’s the fewest in the Big Ten and tied for third-fewest in the nation. Notre Dame leads all schools with just one allowed. Alabama and Virginia Tech have allowed two. Washington and Clemson have allowed three.