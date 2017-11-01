Everything you need to know about the initial 2017 CFP Rankings
The initial 2017 CFP rankings were released Tuesday night. You’ve probably heard, but the Big Ten doesn’t have a team in the top 4. No. 6 Ohio State paces the Big Ten’s four ranked teams, three of which land in the top 10.
Here are 10 things to know about the first rankings.
1. Seven of the top 15 teams (Alabama, Penn State, Wisconsin, Miami, Oklahoma State, Washington & Virginia Tech) don’t have a win against a ranked team.
2. The Big Ten’s run of at least one team in the top 5 of the CFP rankings ends at 14, dating to the 2014 season.
3. The Big Ten is the only conference with three top 10 teams.
4. No. 3 Notre Dame’s three wins against ranked teams are more than any other team.
5. The Pac-12 is the only conference that doesn’t have a team in the Top 10; No. 12 Washington is its highest-ranked team.
6. The Pac-12 and SEC have the most teams (5) in the initial top 25, followed by the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten (4).
7. In No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama, the SEC becomes the first conference to boast the top 2 teams in the history of the rankings (20 installments).
8. The SEC has had multiple teams in the top 4 of the initial rankings in all four years of the playoff era, and it’s had the initial No. 1 every year but 2015 (Clemson).
9. No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 10 Miami are the only top 10 teams with multiple wins by one possession (8 or fewer), with three and four, respectively.
10. Reigning national champ Clemson has the most victories (6) over FBS teams with a .500 record or better.
***
A closer look at Big Ten teams:
No. 6 Ohio State
- Ranked 6th in initial CFP rankings for 2nd straight season.
- One of three teams to be slotted in all 20 CFP rankings, joining Alabama and Clemson.
- Ranked in Top 10 in CFP rankings for 18th straight time.
No. 7 Penn State
- Ranked in Top 10 for sixth straight time in CFP rankings.
- Appeared in seventh straight ranking after not being in the first 13
No. 9 Wisconsin
- Ranked for seventh straight time (all in Top 10).
- Ranked in 15 of 20 all-time CFP rankings.
- Ranked 5 spots lower than AP Poll
No. 24 Michigan State
- Ranked for 1st time since final 2015 CFP rankings.
- Ranked in 14 of 20 all-time CFP rankings, third-most of any Big Ten school