J.T. Barrett ties Big Ten record for offensive player of the week laurels
The Big Ten office released its Week 9 superlative winners, and a very familiar name highlights the honorees. Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett won his ninth offensive player of the week honor, tying him with Ron Dayne and Denard Robinson for the most in Big Ten annals.
See all of the award winners, plus watch select video highlights, below.
Offensive Player of the Week: J.T. Barrett, Ohio State, Sr., QB
- Completed a school-record 33 of 39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing 17 times for 95 yards in Ohio State’s come-from-behind win over Penn State
- Set an OSU record with 423 yards of total offense
- Completed his final 16 passes, setting another school record, and went 13-of-13 passing for 170 yards and three touchdowns in the fourth quarter
- Receives his ninth career Offensive Player of the Week award, tying the Big Ten record held by Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne (1996-99) and Michigan’s Denard Robinson (2009-12), and his third of the season
- Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: J.T. Barrett (Oct. 16, 2017)
***
Defensive Player of the Week: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, Fr., LB
- Recorded 17 tackles, including 14 solo stops, and forced two fumbles in Northwestern’s triple-overtime win over Michigan State
- His 14 solo tackles are the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) this season, as well as the second-most in school history and most since 2005, when Tim McGarigle had 15 solo tackles for the Wildcats against Wisconsin
- He is one of three FBS players with 17 tackles in two games this season (he had 18 at Duke on Sept. 9), joining Buffalo’s Khalil Hodge and San Jose State’s Frank Ginda
- Collects his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Northwestern Defensive Player of the Week: Ifeadi Odenigbo (Oct. 3, 2016)
***
Special Teams Player of the Week: Saquon Barkley, Penn State, Jr., RB
- Returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for the second time this season, going 97 yards for a score to start the Nittany Lions’ game at Ohio State
- Tied the program record with two kickoff returns for a touchdown in a single season, matching the mark jointly held by Chuck Peters in 1940, Curt Warner in 1980 and Derrick Williams in 2008
- Added a rushing touchdown against the Buckeyes and has now scored a touchdown in a school-record 15 consecutive games, the longest active streak in FBS
- Receives his second career Special Teams Player of the Week award, his fifth overall honor this season (three offensive, two special teams) and his ninth career Big Ten weekly award (fifth offensive awards, two freshman honors and two special teams accolades)
- Last Penn State Special Teams Player of the Week: Saquon Barkley (Oct. 2, 2017)
***
Co-Freshmen of the Week: Whop Philyor, Indiana, WR
- Had 13 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown in Indiana’s game at Maryland
- His 13 catches were an Indiana freshman record and ties for the fourth-highest single-game total in program history
- His 127 receiving yards were the most by a Hoosier ture freshman since Sept. 13, 1997, when O.J. Conner had 140 receiving yards against Ball State
- Claims his first career weekly award
- Last Indiana Freshman of the Week: Morgan Ellison (Sept. 25, 2017)
***
Cody White, Michigan State,WR
- Registered a career-high nine catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns in Michigan State’s three-overtime game at Northwestern
- Set a program record for the most receiving yards by an MSU freshman, highlighted by a 60-yard catch in the first quarter, the longest pass play of the season for the Spartans, and a 45-yard reception on third-and-18 in the fourth quarter
- Gave MSU the lead in the second overtime with his second touchdown catch of the game from 11 yards out
- Claims his first career weekly award
- Last Michigan State Freshman of the Week: LJ Scott (Oct. 5, 2015)