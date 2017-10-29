Watch Minnesota go on field to participate in Iowa's 'First Quarter Wave'

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 6 hours ago

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone’s a fan of Iowa’s “First Quarter Wave.”

New Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck may be near the top of the list. He made this much clear a few days before his Gophers traveled to play the Hawkeyes in the latest battle for the Floyd of Rosedale.

Saturday night, Fleck had his entire team on the field to participate in the new Iowa tradition that features the entire stadium waving to the young patients at the UI Children’s Hospital watching from across the street.

Watch the scene in the tweet below.

