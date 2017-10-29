Michigan sweeps 2017 men's & women's Big Ten cross country titles

The Michigan women’s cross country program won its 11th Big Ten Championship on Sunday with 55 points at the IU Championship Cross Country Course. The Wolverines claimed their second Big Ten team title in a row after claiming their 10th title in 2016.

Indiana junior Katherine Receveur won the individual Big Ten Championship with an 6K time of 20:10.3. Minnesota senior Madeline Strandemo finished in second place with an 6K time of 20:13.5 and Michigan’s Jamie Morrissey placed third, crossing the finish line in 20:16.8.

Minnesota finished second in team standings with 86 points, with Strandemo’s second-place finish and Megan Hasz placing fifth crossing the line at 20:23.5. Wisconsin finished third with 100 points, led by Sarah Disanza (20:31.1) and Amy Davis (20:51.3).

Penn State finished in fourth place (107), led by Jillian Hunsberger’s time of 20:28.7, good for a seventh-place individual finish. Michigan State rounded out the top-five with 119 team points, including a ninth-place individual finish by Jeralyn Poe (20:33.1).

The first and second All-Big Ten teams can be found below. The Freshman and Coach of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Athlete of the Year will be announced the Tuesday following NCAA Championships. The top seven finishers at the Big Ten Championships earn first-team All-Big Ten honors, while the eighth through 14th place finishers are named second-team All-Big Ten.

First-Team All-Big Ten

Katherine Receveur, Indiana

Madeline Strandemo, Minnesota

Jamie Morrissey, Michigan

Gina Sereno, Michigan

Megan Hasz, Minnesota

Aubrey Roberts, Northwestern

Jillian Hunsberger, Penn State

Second-Team All-Big Ten

Sarah Disanza, Wisconsin

Jeralyn Poe, Michigan State

Bethany Hasz, Minnesota

Christine Frederick, Ohio State

Alexandra Lucki, Maryland

Maggie Farrell, Michigan State

Emma Benner, Purdue

***

The Michigan men’s cross country program won its 11th Big Ten Championship on Sunday with 71 points at the IU Championship Cross Country Course. The Wolverines claimed their first Big Ten team title since 2015.

Wisconsin sophomore Oliver Hoare won the individual Big Ten Championship with an 8K time of 24:09.3. Wisconsin junior Joe Hardy finished in second place with an 8K time of 24:13.2 and Michigan State’s Clark Ruiz placed third, crossing the finish line in 24:13.5.

Michigan was paced by Ben Flanagan, who posted a time of 24:16.2 to finish sixth overall and Wyatt McGuire, who was 10th with a time of 24:24.1. Michigan State finished in second in team standings with 82 points, with Ruiz’s third place finish and Morgan Beadlescomb placing fifth crossing the line at 24:14.1. Wisconsin finished third with 88 points, led by Hoare and Hardy.

Illinois finished in fourth place (113), led by Jonathan Davis’ time of 24:20.6, good for a ninth-place individual finish. Purdue rounded out the top-five with 133 team points, including a seventh-place individual finish by Jaret Carpenter (24:17.2).

The first and second All-Big Ten teams can be found below. The Freshman and Coach of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Athlete of the Year will be announced the Tuesday following NCAA Championships. The top seven finishers at the Big Ten Championships earn first-team All-Big Ten honors, while the eighth through 14th place finishers are named second-team All-Big Ten.

First-Team All-Big Ten

Oliver Hoare, Wisconsin

Joe Hardy, Wisconsin

Clark Ruiz, Michigan State

Ben Veatch, Indiana

Morgan Beadlescomb, Michigan State

Ben Flanagan, Michigan

Jaret Carpenter, Purdue

Second-Team All-Big Ten

Obsa Ali, Minnesota

Jonathan Davis, Illinois

Wyatt McGuire, Nebraska

Aaron Baumgarten, Michigan

Colin Abert, Penn State

Jesse Reiser, Illinois

Connor Mora, Michigan