B1G Number Crunching: Week 9
With Week 9 on our doorstep, it’s time to crank up the number cruncher, courtesy of @BTNStatsGuys.
Illinois: 7
As in Big Ten losses in a row. It’s the sixth time since 2000 that the Illini have lost at least seven conference games in succession.
Indiana: 0
Or the number of unranked Big Ten foes the Hoosiers have played so far this year. IU has played and lost to No. 2 Ohio State, at No. 4 Penn State, No. 17 Michigan and at No. 18 Michigan State. The Hoosiers play at unranked Maryland this week.
Iowa: 190
It’s the number of combined rushing yards for the Hawkeyes in their three losses in 2017–vs. Penn State (82); at Michigan State (19); at Northwestern (89), averaging 2.3 ypc.
Maryland: 0-11
Which is the Terrapins’ record vs. ranked Big Ten foes since joining the conference in 2014. And they have lost those games by an average of 31 points.
Michigan: 2
The amount of times the program has allowed over 500 yards under Jim Harbaugh. One of those was last week in a defeat at Penn State. The 42 points allowed to the Nittany Lions were tied for the most in the Harbaugh era, also done against Ohio State in 2015.
Michigan State: 1
As in possessions the Spartans have won their four Big Ten games by: 17-10 vs. Iowa; 14-10 at Michigan 30-27 at Minnesota; 17-9 vs. Indiana.
Minnesota: 18.5
Is the number of yards per reception for wideout Tyler Johnson, which leads the Big Ten. Johnson paces the team with 499 receiving yards. No one else on the squad has 100 yards receiving.
Nebraska: 632
Is how many rushing yards the Huskers have allowed the last two games in home losses to Wisconsin (353) and Ohio State (279). This week’s foe Purdue ran for 279 yards at Rutgers last week.
Northwestern: 7
As in losses in row to Top 20 teams. The last victory came in 2014 at No. 15 Notre Dame. The Wildcats play host to No. 16 Michigan State this week.
Ohio State: 21-1
Which is Urban Meyer’s record off a bye week. The last time he lost after an open date was in 2001, when he was a first-year coach at Bowling Green and Meyer lost to Miami (Ohio) and QB Ben Roethlisberger. Since then, Meyer has won 20 games in a row off a bye.
Penn State: 42
As in career touchdowns for Saquon Barkley, which are the most in school history. He passed Lydell Mitchell last week with three scores. Barkley also is the first player in school history with 3,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 career receiving yards.
Purdue: 9
Which is the number of fumble recoveries by the Boilermaker defense this season, ranking sixth in the country. That is even more impressive when considering Purdue failed to recover a fumble last week at Rutgers.
Rutgers: 15
The number of Scarlet Knights’ rushing TDs this season. Last year, the Scarlet Knights had just eight rushing touchdowns.
Wisconsin: 10
As in Big Ten wins in a row for Wisconsin dating back to last season, which is the longest win streak in school history. The Badgers have won eight straight games overall dating back to their Cotton Bowl win, which is tied for their fifth-longest win streak since 1950.
