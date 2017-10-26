2017 Fall Championships Schedule on BTN

BTN will provide extensive coverage of the 2017 Big Ten fall championships and tournaments, including live broadcasts and streams of the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Soccer Tournaments, the Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament and the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

BTN’s women’s soccer tournament live coverage kicks things off on Sunday, Oct. 29, with quarterfinal action at 2 p.m. ET featuring the No. 3 seed Minnesota vs. the No. 6 seed Wisconsin BadgersLive coverage of the semifinal round will begin on BTN2Go at 1 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 3, with the game airing on the linear network at 9:30 p.m. ET. The second semifinal game will air live on BTN and BTN2Go at 3:30 p.m. ET. The championship game will air live at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 5. Penn State, Ohio State and Rutgers are ranked No. 11, No. 13 and No. 25, respectively.

Championship coverage continues with the Big Ten Cross Country Championships, hosted by Indiana, at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 30. The Big Ten has a four nationally ranked men’s teams, including No. 13 Michigan, No. 15 Michigan State, No. 18 Minnesota and No. 30 Penn State. On the women’s side, six Big Ten teams are ranked in the top 30, including No. 9 Penn State, No. 10 Michigan, No. 17 Wisconsin, No. 19 Minnesota, No. 20 Michigan State and No. 29 Indiana.

BTN will also televise four Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament games at Michigan State. Live coverage of the quarterfinal round will begin at noon on Sunday, Oct. 29, featuring the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines. Live coverage of the semifinal round will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 3, with the second semifinal to follow at 1:30 p.m. ET. The championship game will air live at noon ET on Sunday, Nov. 5. Six Big Ten teams appear in the top 25 of the latest national poll, including No. 3 Michigan, No. 5 Penn State, No. 7 Maryland, No. 10 Northwestern, No. 20 Rutgers and No. 23 Iowa.

Finally, BTN will televise a quarterfinal match, both semifinals and the final of the Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament. The quarterfinal matches will take place on campus sites, with the semifinals and finals being held at Grand Park in Indiana. The last quarterfinal game on Sunday, Nov. 5, will air at 4 p.m. ET, while the semifinals will air live at noon and approximately 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 10. The final will be carried live at noon. ET on Sunday, Nov. 12. Indiana is the No. 2 team in the nation, followed by No. 7 Michigan State, No. 9 Maryland and No. 19 Michigan.

All the games can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices on BTN2Go, BTN’s digital extension.

2017 Big Ten Fall Sports Championships/Tournaments on BTN (all times Eastern)

Big Ten Women’s Soccer Tournament

Date Time Game Location Television Sunday, Oct. 29 2 P.M. Quarterfinal #1 Minneapolis, Minn. BTN/BTN2Go Friday, Nov. 3 1 P.M. Semifinal #1* Westfield, Ind. BTN/BTN2Go Friday, Nov. 3 3:30 P.M. Semifinal #2** Westfield, Ind. BTN/BTN2Go Sunday, Nov. 5 2 P.M. Championship Westfield, Ind. BTN/BTN2Go

*Semifinal #1 will air live on BTN2Go and debut on BTN at 9:30 p.m. ET

**Semifinal #2 will begin no earlier than the above time, or 30 minutes after conclusion of previous game

Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships

Date Time Game Location Television Monday, Oct. 30 8:30 P.M. Final Bloomington, Ind. BTN/BTN2Go

Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament

Date Time Game Location Television Sunday, Oct. 29 Noon Quarterfinals – Game 1 Ann Arbor, Mich. BTN/BTN2Go Friday, Nov. 3 11 A.M. Semifinal #1 East Lansing, Mich. BTN/BTN2Go Friday, Nov. 3 1:30 P.M. Semifinal #2*** East Lansing, Mich. BTN/BTN2Go Sunday, Nov. 5 Noon Championship East Lansing, Mich. BTN/BTN2Go

*** Semifinal #2 will begin no earlier than the above time, or 40 minutes after conclusion of previous game

Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament

Date Time Game Location Television Sunday, Nov. 5 4 P.M. Quarterfinal #1 Site TBD BTN/BTN2Go Friday, Nov. 10 Noon Semifinal #1 Westfield, Ind. BTN/BTN2Go Friday, Nov. 10 2:30 P.M. Semifinal #2**** Westfield, Ind. BTN/BTN2Go Sunday, Nov. 12 Noon Championship Westfield, Ind. BTN/BTN2Go

**** Semifinal #2 will begin no earlier than the above time, or 30 minutes after conclusion of previous game