Polls: It's time to pick your Week 9 Big Ten football winners
Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.
We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.
See Dienhart’s Week 9 predictions below, plus select your winners.
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 56-14
Week 9 picks: See polls below
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 54-16
Week 9 picks: Michigan 48, Rutgers 0; Wisconsin 50, Illinois 13; Indiana 28, Maryland 27; Ohio State 29, Penn State 27; Northwestern 17, Michigan State 14; Iowa 31, Minnesota 21; Purdue 24, Nebraska 21
Rutgers (3-4, 2-2) at Michigan (5-2, 2-2) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2Go
Wisconsin (7-0, 4-0) at Illinois (2-5, 0-4) – noon ET, ESPN
Indiana (3-4, 0-4) at Maryland (3-4, 1-3) – 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go
Penn State (7-0, 4-0) at Ohio State (6-1, 4-0) – 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX
Michigan State (6-1, 4-0) at Northwestern (4-3, 2-2) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Minnesota (4-3, 1-3) at Iowa (4-3, 1-3) – 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Nebraska (3-4, 2-2) at Purdue (3-4, 1-3) – 7:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go