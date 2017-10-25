Polls: It's time to pick your Week 9 Big Ten football winners

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 4 hours ago

Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.

We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.

See Dienhart’s Week 9 predictions below, plus select your winners.

FansBig Ten fans
2017 record: 56-14
Week 9 picks: See polls below

Tom DienhartTom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 54-16
Week 9 picks: Michigan 48, Rutgers 0; Wisconsin 50, Illinois 13; Indiana 28, Maryland 27; Ohio State 29, Penn State 27; Northwestern 17, Michigan State 14; Iowa 31, Minnesota 21; Purdue 24, Nebraska 21

Rutgers (3-4, 2-2) at Michigan (5-2, 2-2) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2Go

Wisconsin (7-0, 4-0) at Illinois (2-5, 0-4) – noon ET, ESPN

Indiana (3-4, 0-4) at Maryland (3-4, 1-3) – 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go

Penn State (7-0, 4-0) at Ohio State (6-1, 4-0) – 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Michigan State (6-1, 4-0) at Northwestern (4-3, 2-2) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Minnesota (4-3, 1-3) at Iowa (4-3, 1-3) – 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Nebraska (3-4, 2-2) at Purdue (3-4, 1-3) – 7:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go

