Week 8 Big Ten football game predictions revisited
Before we turn our attention to Week 9, it’s time to revisit how BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 8 Big Ten game predictions.
Both Dienhart and the fans went 4-2, meaning the fans remain two games ahead of our guy.
See all of our Week 8 predictions below.
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 56-14
Week 8 record: 4-2
Week 8 picks: See polls below
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 54-16
Week 8 record: 4-2
Week 8 picks:
Purdue 30, Rutgers 27; Iowa 17, Northwestern 14; Wisconsin 51, Maryland 6; Minnesota 21, Illinois 20; Michigan State 28, Indiana 24; Penn State 20, Michigan 13
Rutgers 14, Purdue 12
Northwestern 17, Iowa 10
Wisconsin 38, Maryland 13
Minnesota 24, Illinois 17
Michigan State 17, Indiana 9
Penn State 42, Michigan 13