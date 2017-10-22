Week 8 Big Ten football game predictions revisited

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 3 hours ago

Before we turn our attention to Week 9, it’s time to revisit how BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 8 Big Ten game predictions.

Both Dienhart and the fans went 4-2, meaning the fans remain two games ahead of our guy.

See all of our Week 8 predictions below.

FansBig Ten fans
2017 record: 56-14
Week 8 record: 4-2
Week 8 picks: See polls below

Tom DienhartTom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 54-16
Week 8 record: 4-2
Week 8 picks: Purdue 30, Rutgers 27; Iowa 17, Northwestern 14; Wisconsin 51, Maryland 6; Minnesota 21, Illinois 20; Michigan State 28, Indiana 24; Penn State 20, Michigan 13

Rutgers 14, Purdue 12

Northwestern 17, Iowa 10

Wisconsin 38, Maryland 13

Minnesota 24, Illinois 17

Michigan State 17, Indiana 9

Penn State 42, Michigan 13

 

