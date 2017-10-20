The Friday List: Our top 8 tandems in B1G football
Batman and Robin. Han Solo and Chewbacca. Woody and Buzz The Friday List is back, with a look at the best tandems in the Big Ten.
1. J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber, Ohio State RBs. Is there a better running back duo in the Big Ten? Nope. Dobbins has been a freshman sensation. He arrived in time for spring drills with a fat scrapbook. And the Texan hasn’t disappointed. Dobbins is No. 2 in the Big Ten in rushing, averaging 110.7 yards with 100 carries and 775 yards with five TDs. Weber was hampered by an injury to start the year but is coming on, running 48 times for 227 yards and four scores.
2. Maurice Hurst and Chase Winovich, Michigan DLs. These two are wrecking balls up front for a rugged defense that ranks among the nation’s best. Hurst has eight TFLs, and Winovich has 7.5. Winovich also brings the heat as a pass rusher, ranking second in the Big Ten in sacks with six. Toss in stud DE Rashan Gary, and you can see why this defense is so tough to score on.
3. Christian Campbell and Grant Haley, Penn State CBs. When PSU lost John Reid to injury, some worried about the secondary. But those concerns have been unfounded. Campbell has taken over for Reid and excelled, pacing the league with nine pass breakups and a pick. Haley hasn’t been tested as often but has responded when needed with two picks and five PBUs.
4. Nick Bosa and Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State DEs. There is no finer set of defensive ends in the league. Bosa has four sacks and 10 TFLs. Lewis has 3.5 sacks for a Buckeye defense that continues to improve each week.
5. Stanley Morgan and JD Spielman, Nebraska WRs. There is no more dynamic pass-catching tandem in the league than this speedy twosome. Morgan is No. 3 in the Big Ten in receptions per game, catching 33 passes for 540 yards and six scores. Spielman has been a revelation as a freshman with 31 grabs for 475 yards with two scores. He set a school single-game standard last week with 200 yards receiving on 11 receptions.
6. K.J. Hill and Parris Campbell, Ohio State WRs. The Buckeyes have been longing for some big-play wideouts who can stretch defenses. These guys can for the Buckeyes, as Hill has 28 receptions for 274 yards and three TDs. Campbell also has 28 catches for 405 yards with two scores, putting teeth into this attack.
7. Simmie Cobbs and Luke Timian, Indiana WRs. This is one of the most underrated duos in the Big Ten. Cobbs is a big, physical target who is No. 2 in the league with 37 grabs for 409 yards with three touchdowns. Timian has been coming on this season, making 29 catches for 235 yards.
8. DaeSean Hamilton and Juwan Johnson, Penn State WRs. The wealth of skill-position talent in State College is impressive. And this is the top duo on offense for Penn State. Hamilton has 22 receptions for 366 yards and four TDs. Johnson has 24 receptions for 303 yards and one TD. Who can forget his game-winning TD grab as the clock struck zero at Iowa?