B1G Number Crunching: Let's get ready for Week 8
Big Ten football
With Saturday on our doorstep, it’s time to drop some more numbers knowledge, courtesy of the @BTNStatsGuys. What significance do 632, 9, 200 and 20 have? Check it out … and more.
ILLINOIS
14, true freshmen who have started this year for the Fighting Illini. That is the most in the nation and a school record. Illinois has started four different freshman offensive linemen. Nine of those 14 players started against Rutgers last week. The Illini have played 20 true freshmen overall, which is tied with LSU for the most in the nation.
INDIANA
2-29, the Hoosiers’ record vs. ranked teams over the last 10 years. IU has lost seven straight games against ranked teams overall. The only wins in that span came last year against 17th-ranked Michigan State and in 2014 at 18th-ranked Missouri. IU plays at No. 18 MSU this week.
IOWA
9, years in a row the Hawkeyes defense picked off a pass and returned it for a TD, dating to 2009. Safety Brandon Snyder has run back a pick 89 yards for a TD this year.
MARYLAND
11, losses in a row to Top 10 teams. The Terrapins last Top 10 win came in 2007 against 8th-ranked Boston College. Maryland plays at No. 5 Wisconsin this week.
MICHIGAN
200, yards rushing for Karan Higdon last week at Indiana. He is the first Michigan running back to hit the 200-yard rushing mark since Mike Hart in 2007 against Eastern Michigan. He’s also the first Michigan running back to reach 200 rush yards in a conference game since Hart against Michigan State in 2005.
MICHIGAN STATE
3-0, the Spartans’ Big Ten record for the fourth time in the last five years after a victory at Minnesota last week. The win came a week after MSU beat Michigan. Michigan State is 9-2 the week after playing Michigan under Mark Dantonio.
MINNESOTA
30, points allowed in each of the last three games. The Minnesota defense led the nation in scoring defense through three weeks, allowing 8.0 points per game. The Gophers have lost to Maryland (31 points allowed), Purdue (31) and Michigan State (30).
NEBRASKA
632, combined rushing yards allowed the last two weeks in home losses to Wisconsin and Ohio State.
NORTHWESTERN
2, rushing touchdowns needed by Justin Jackson to pass Damien Anderson for the school’s all-time lead with 36.
OHIO STATE
4, games in a row the Buckeyes have scored at least 50 points, becoming the third Big Ten team to do so, joining 2014 Ohio State and 1903 Michigan. The Buckeyes have scored 54 vs. UNLV, 56 vs. Rutgers, 62 vs. Maryland and 56 vs. Nebraska.
PENN STATE
14, regular-season games won in a row, which is their longest streak since an 18-gamer from 1993-95. The Nittany Lions are also 6-0 for the first time since 2008.
PURDUE
20, losses in a row to ranked teams, which is tied for the longest losing streak by a Big Ten team in 20 years.
RUTGERS
2012, the last time the Scarlet Knights had consecutive conference wins. That year, they won five in a row as a member of the Big East.
WISCONSIN
14, rushing yards needed for Wisconsin freshman Jonathan Taylor to reach 1,000. He’s trying to become the sixth FBS freshman ever to reach the 1,000-yard mark in seven games or fewer.
