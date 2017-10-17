Michigan State, Miles Bridges highlight theathletic.com's preseason media poll

TheAthletic.com released the official unofficial 2017-18 Big Ten men’s basketball media poll Tuesday.

Michigan State is the unanimous selection to win the Big Ten, and Michigan State sophomore star Miles Bridges is the unanimous player of the year pick.

Reigning Big Ten champ Purdue is picked second, ahead of Minnesota, Northwestern and Maryland/Michigan to round out the top five.

See the full predicted order of finish and All-Big Ten team below.