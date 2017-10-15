Big Ten claims three of Top 6 spots in latest AP, Coaches polls

By BTN.com staff, 22 mins ago

Following Clemson’s loss to Syracuse, the No. 2 ranking opened up for the taking, and Penn State slid into that second spot in Sunday’s latest AP and Coaches Polls. Not bad for their bye week.

More good news for the Big Ten is found in the Top 6 spots of both polls, as Wisconsin (No. 5 AP/No. 5 Coaches) and Ohio State (No. 6/No. 6) both moved up. The Big Ten now occupies half of the Top 6, and Michigan State (No. 18/No. 19) and Michigan (No. 19/No. 15) round out the conference’s residency in both polls.

No. 1 Alabama continues to top both polls.

See both polls below.

AP Rankings
Rankings as of 10/15/2017
Rank School Votes Prev
1 Alabama (7-0) 1525 (61) 1
2 Penn State (6-0) 1432 3
3 Georgia (7-0) 1417 4
4 TCU (6-0) 1322 6
5 Wisconsin (6-0) 1241 7
6 Ohio State (6-1) 1184 9
7 Clemson (6-1) 1117 2
8 Miami (FL) (5-0) 1109 11
9 Oklahoma (5-1) 1066 12
10 Oklahoma State (5-1) 900 14
11 USC (6-1) 886 13
12 Washington (6-1) 811 5
13 Notre Dame (5-1) 798 16
14 Virginia Tech (5-1) 727 15
15 Washington State (6-1) 578 8
16 North Carolina State (6-1) 573 20
16 South Florida (6-0) 573 18
18 Michigan State (5-1) 563 21
19 Michigan (5-1) 558 17
20 UCF (5-0) 387 22
21 Auburn (5-2) 303 10
22 Stanford (5-2) 274 23
23 West Virginia (4-2) 157 NR
24 LSU (5-2) 108 NR
25 Memphis (5-1) 62 NR

Others: San Diego State (56) , Texas A&M (46) , Iowa State (16) , Virginia (10) , Kentucky (8) , Utah (4) ,Mississippi State (3) , Iowa (2) , South Carolina (2) , Texas Tech (2) , Navy (2) , Florida State (1) , Georgia Tech (1) , Marshall (1)

Coaches’ Rankings
Rankings as of 10/15/2017
Rank School Votes Prev
1 Alabama (7-0) 1575 (63) 1
2 Penn State (6-0) 1483 3
3 Georgia (7-0) 1450 5
4 TCU (6-0) 1345 7
5 Wisconsin (6-0) 1338 6
6 Ohio State (6-1) 1243 8
7 Miami (FL) (5-0) 1144 10
8 Clemson (6-1) 1106 2
9 Oklahoma (5-1) 1079 12
10 USC (6-1) 930 13
11 Oklahoma State (5-1) 917 14
12 Washington (6-1) 914 4
13 South Florida (6-0) 716 15
14 Virginia Tech (5-1) 701 17
15 Michigan (5-1) 657 16
16 Notre Dame (5-1) 614 19
17 North Carolina State (6-1) 573 20
18 Washington State (6-1) 564 9
19 Michigan State (5-1) 469 22
20 UCF (5-0) 439 21
21 Auburn (5-2) 354 11
22 Stanford (5-2) 286 25
23 West Virginia (4-2) 144 NR
24 Texas A&M (5-2) 94 NR
25 LSU (5-2) 80 NR

Others: Kentucky (64) , Memphis (50) , Virginia (42) , San Diego State (39) , South Carolina (19) , Utah (14) ,Navy (9) , Mississippi State (6) , Colorado State (4) , Boise State (4) , Marshall (3) , Georgia Tech (2) , Iowa State (2) , Florida (2)

