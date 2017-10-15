Big Ten claims three of Top 6 spots in latest AP, Coaches polls
Following Clemson’s loss to Syracuse, the No. 2 ranking opened up for the taking, and Penn State slid into that second spot in Sunday’s latest AP and Coaches Polls. Not bad for their bye week.
More good news for the Big Ten is found in the Top 6 spots of both polls, as Wisconsin (No. 5 AP/No. 5 Coaches) and Ohio State (No. 6/No. 6) both moved up. The Big Ten now occupies half of the Top 6, and Michigan State (No. 18/No. 19) and Michigan (No. 19/No. 15) round out the conference’s residency in both polls.
No. 1 Alabama continues to top both polls.
See both polls below.
|AP Rankings
|Rankings as of 10/15/2017
|Rank
|School
|Votes
|Prev
|1
|Alabama (7-0)
|1525 (61)
|1
|2
|Penn State (6-0)
|1432
|3
|3
|Georgia (7-0)
|1417
|4
|4
|TCU (6-0)
|1322
|6
|5
|Wisconsin (6-0)
|1241
|7
|6
|Ohio State (6-1)
|1184
|9
|7
|Clemson (6-1)
|1117
|2
|8
|Miami (FL) (5-0)
|1109
|11
|9
|Oklahoma (5-1)
|1066
|12
|10
|Oklahoma State (5-1)
|900
|14
|11
|USC (6-1)
|886
|13
|12
|Washington (6-1)
|811
|5
|13
|Notre Dame (5-1)
|798
|16
|14
|Virginia Tech (5-1)
|727
|15
|15
|Washington State (6-1)
|578
|8
|16
|North Carolina State (6-1)
|573
|20
|16
|South Florida (6-0)
|573
|18
|18
|Michigan State (5-1)
|563
|21
|19
|Michigan (5-1)
|558
|17
|20
|UCF (5-0)
|387
|22
|21
|Auburn (5-2)
|303
|10
|22
|Stanford (5-2)
|274
|23
|23
|West Virginia (4-2)
|157
|NR
|24
|LSU (5-2)
|108
|NR
|25
|Memphis (5-1)
|62
|NR
Others: San Diego State (56) , Texas A&M (46) , Iowa State (16) , Virginia (10) , Kentucky (8) , Utah (4) ,Mississippi State (3) , Iowa (2) , South Carolina (2) , Texas Tech (2) , Navy (2) , Florida State (1) , Georgia Tech (1) , Marshall (1)
***
|Coaches’ Rankings
|Rankings as of 10/15/2017
|Rank
|School
|Votes
|Prev
|1
|Alabama (7-0)
|1575 (63)
|1
|2
|Penn State (6-0)
|1483
|3
|3
|Georgia (7-0)
|1450
|5
|4
|TCU (6-0)
|1345
|7
|5
|Wisconsin (6-0)
|1338
|6
|6
|Ohio State (6-1)
|1243
|8
|7
|Miami (FL) (5-0)
|1144
|10
|8
|Clemson (6-1)
|1106
|2
|9
|Oklahoma (5-1)
|1079
|12
|10
|USC (6-1)
|930
|13
|11
|Oklahoma State (5-1)
|917
|14
|12
|Washington (6-1)
|914
|4
|13
|South Florida (6-0)
|716
|15
|14
|Virginia Tech (5-1)
|701
|17
|15
|Michigan (5-1)
|657
|16
|16
|Notre Dame (5-1)
|614
|19
|17
|North Carolina State (6-1)
|573
|20
|18
|Washington State (6-1)
|564
|9
|19
|Michigan State (5-1)
|469
|22
|20
|UCF (5-0)
|439
|21
|21
|Auburn (5-2)
|354
|11
|22
|Stanford (5-2)
|286
|25
|23
|West Virginia (4-2)
|144
|NR
|24
|Texas A&M (5-2)
|94
|NR
|25
|LSU (5-2)
|80
|NR
Others: Kentucky (64) , Memphis (50) , Virginia (42) , San Diego State (39) , South Carolina (19) , Utah (14) ,Navy (9) , Mississippi State (6) , Colorado State (4) , Boise State (4) , Marshall (3) , Georgia Tech (2) , Iowa State (2) , Florida (2)