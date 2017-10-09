Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor highlights Week 6 Big Ten football honors
The Big Ten office released its Week 6 players of the week Monday, and Wisconsin true freshman RB Jonathan Taylor took home a pair of the honors. See all of the honorees and watch video highlights below.
Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, Fr., RB
- Rushed for a career-high 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead Wisconsin to a victory at Nebraska
- Became the second true freshman in program history to record multiple 200-yard rushing games and the first since Ron Dayne in 1996
- His 249 yards were the most by a Badger in a road game since Melvin Gordon rushed for 259 yards at Northwestern in 2014
- Claims each award for the second time in his career
- Last Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Week: Alex Hornibrook (Sept. 18, 2017)
- Last Wisconsin Freshman of the Week: Jonathan Taylor (Sept. 11, 2017)
Defensive Player of the Week: Joe Bachie, Michigan State, So., LB
- Tied for the team lead with 10 tackles, including six solo stops, as Michigan State defeated Michigan on the road in Ann Arbor
- Recorded an 11-yard sack, his first career interception, a forced fumble and a pass break-up
- His forced fumble in the first quarter led to Michigan State’s first touchdown of the game and gave the Spartans a lead they would not relinquish
- Collects his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Michigan State Defensive Player of the Week: Jon Reschke (Nov. 23, 2015)
Special Teams Player of the Week: Ty Johnson, Maryland, Jr., RB
- Registered his first career kick return touchdown with a 100-yard return in the first quarter at Ohio State
- His touchdown marked the 37th 100-yard kickoff return touchdown in Big Ten history and the first since fellow Terp Will Likely did so against Iowa on Oct. 31, 2015
- Averaged 31.5 yards per kickoff return on six attempts
- Earns his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor
- Last Maryland Special Teams Player of the Week: Antoine Brooks (Sept. 4, 2017)